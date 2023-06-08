Hello Readers: Up early Sunday morning, Ray fixed his usual big breakfast, and we made it to church right on time. We stopped and got Amelia and Jensen to go with us. I took the kids in the back and helped with the junior church and we also had a VBS meeting. It starts two weeks from today!

The theme is Twists and Turns. The fun begins Sunday June 11 through June 15, everything starts at 6 p.m. and goes to 8:30 p.m.

Debbie Foster is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

