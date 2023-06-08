Hello Readers: Up early Sunday morning, Ray fixed his usual big breakfast, and we made it to church right on time. We stopped and got Amelia and Jensen to go with us. I took the kids in the back and helped with the junior church and we also had a VBS meeting. It starts two weeks from today!
The theme is Twists and Turns. The fun begins Sunday June 11 through June 15, everything starts at 6 p.m. and goes to 8:30 p.m.
We took the kids out to lunch at McDonald’s after church. It’s cool and rainy today, the air conditioning was on in the restaurant, Ray had to go back out to the truck and get coats for the kids. When we got home I got the room heater back out and turned it on!
We went to Riverview School Wednesday for fifth grade awards day.
Amelia made the superintendent’s honor roll, we’re very proud of her. On to sixth grade!!
We went on to Richlands after awards to pick up Ray’s glasses and get mine adjusted again.
Amelia got some new clothes and we took her out to lunch.
I went to Buchanan General Hospital Friday morning and got my yearly screening mammogram. I’m always a little nervous until I get the letter telling me everything looks good.
Keep me in your prayers!
I stopped and got a few groceries afterwards and discovered the buggy escalator wasn’t working. There was a long line for the elevator but I tell you you meet a lot of nice people waiting in lines!
Congratulations Sister Ruby on your new great grandbaby!
I stopped to see my great grandbabies on the way home. I knocked and eased the door open and here comes Asher walking towards me with his little arms up wanting me to pick him up.
Does it get any sweeter??
I went to see Bennett next, he’d just woke up from his nap, and got a big smile. I got to babysit him for about 15 minutes all by myself!!
Happy 80th birthday to Farley Owens! I hope you had a great day!!
Ray and I went to Norton Saturday morning and stopped at Indian Mountain Flea Market. That was the most crowded I’ve ever seen it, a beautiful day!
My prayer list is long: Barb, Bobby, Linda, Eddie, Coy (surgery went well), Grover, Linda, Bailey, Henry, Michael (had a stroke), Linton, Thelma, Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, little Zack (doing well but getting his tonsils out, keep praying!), Miss Gertrude, Dave (he lost his precious
Penny, keep him in your prayers), Jamia (kidney failure), Howard and Susie (both need much prayer!), Henry and Sherry (has to have surgery), Darlene and Timmy, Jean, Mickey, Johnny,
Ralph, Mike, Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Danny and Judy, Blake, Crystal, Miss Jean, Kay and David (holding his own), Paul and Iris, Glen (holding his own), Sandy and June,
Vicki, Hearl and Ilene, unspoken, Angel, Gurvis, Brittany and Bennett, and Ray and I… God knows every need…
Blaze is a miracle! He did his own video update with his Mom and did wonderful!! Keep those prayers coming!!!
Reminder, the mobile food truck, Feeding Southwest Virginia, will be at the Council Park on Thursday June 8. The truck arrives about 9 a.m. and giveaway starts about 10 a.m. This is a drive thru event, stay in your car we will come to you.
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935- 8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com.
Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.
John 15:13 KJV
Until next week..
If someone does something nice for you, remember to thank them. Being nice doesn’t cost a thing.
Congratulations to all the area seniors!! You did it!!!
Debbie Foster is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.
