Considering all the time and effort it takes to get, is a GED worth it in the end? The answer is a resounding yes! You just need some tips on how to stay motivated to study. After you pass the four sections and walk away with a high school equivalency diploma, you’ll enjoy more professional opportunities and benefits. It’s never too late to start a successful next chapter in your life.

Federal agencies, corporate management, universities, and colleges all accept a GED for their high school diploma education requirement. This is usually the minimum requirement for most jobs and for admission to higher education. With a GED, you can qualify for a higher-paying position or get into a college classroom since you’ve demonstrated the knowledge you need to compete with high school graduates.

Featured Local Savings

Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

Recommended for you