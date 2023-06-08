Considering all the time and effort it takes to get, is a GED worth it in the end? The answer is a resounding yes! You just need some tips on how to stay motivated to study. After you pass the four sections and walk away with a high school equivalency diploma, you’ll enjoy more professional opportunities and benefits. It’s never too late to start a successful next chapter in your life.
Federal agencies, corporate management, universities, and colleges all accept a GED for their high school diploma education requirement. This is usually the minimum requirement for most jobs and for admission to higher education. With a GED, you can qualify for a higher-paying position or get into a college classroom since you’ve demonstrated the knowledge you need to compete with high school graduates.
As a result, you’ll find more options for career and education advancement. This is an excellent option for anyone who did not, or currently cannot, complete high school for any reason. Even with the busy schedule of work and family responsibilities, you can take advantage of flexible online or in-person GED programs that allow you to study and prepare at a pace that works best for you.
There are many things to considerate when making the decision to go back to school to get a GED, but there are some tips that might help make the transition process easier:
Determine your goals — Set specific goals and make them realistic by writing them down.
Prioritize your goals — Why you’re doing this is important, so make sure you remind yourself every day.
Create a quality support system — Getting a GED is much easier if you surround yourself with positive people who can help.
Start with small steps — Take big goals and break them into stages or small steps; perhaps write a to-do list and mark items off as they are achieved.
Reward yourself — Think of ways to treat yourself whenever you accomplish a significant step toward your goal.
Going back to school is a big decision, however, having a set goal and a good support system can really make all the difference and achieving your end goal is truly rewarding. If you are considering getting your GED(R), Southwest Regional Adult Education is here to help and provide the resources and support you need. Don’t wait, give them a call today at 276-889-5424.
GED(R) is a registered trademark of the American Council on Education. Used under license.
Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.