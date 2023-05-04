With warm weather and summer quickly approaching, so are unrealistic fad diets and unsustainable exercise habits. Fad diets and dieting are a disappointment to all people who have continued to try them and have failed time after time.

Ditch dieting and extreme exercise programs this year and adopt healthy eating and physical activity behaviors. Eating and exercising with sustainability in mind is essential to nourish our bodies during every phase and season of life.

