With warm weather and summer quickly approaching, so are unrealistic fad diets and unsustainable exercise habits. Fad diets and dieting are a disappointment to all people who have continued to try them and have failed time after time.
Ditch dieting and extreme exercise programs this year and adopt healthy eating and physical activity behaviors. Eating and exercising with sustainability in mind is essential to nourish our bodies during every phase and season of life.
A non-dieting approach that is realistic and sustainable is known as intuitive eating. Intuitive eating focuses on healthy behavior goals and building a better relationship with food and your body. Intuitive eating relies on your internal body cues. Your stomach growling is an example of an internal cue that indicates that you are physically hungry. So, stop fasting until noon for unrealistic weight loss goals, and let your body tell you when you are hungry, not the clock.
Or next time you are craving a donut, eat a donut. Trying to ignore a craving often leads to dissatisfaction and overeating once you finally permit yourself to eat the food you “shouldn’t” have. Intuitive eating focuses on the idea that our bodies are intuitive and know what food we need, how much of it, and when we need it. So, reject diet culture messaging and trust your body’s hunger and fullness cues to make food decisions that are both satisfying and nourishing to you and your body.
But what about intuitive exercise? Intuitive exercise focuses on the same fundamental elements as intuitive eating. Intuitive exercise emphasizes self-care and enjoyment versus self-control and obligation. Instead of doing the latest fitness trends on social media or going to the gym to close your exercise rings, focus on movement that makes you feel good. Movement and exercise look different for everyone, so find ways that you enjoy moving your body. Focus on how exercise makes your body feel energized, distressed, or happy rather than calories burned or body shape. Intuitive exercise highlights movement for pleasure and satisfaction rather than punishment and dread.
Virginia Cooperative Extension Virginia Tech Dietetic Intern Jodi-Lee Sample is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.