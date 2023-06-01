Summer produce is here! Summer brings an abundance of fresh in-season fruits and vegetables that everyone in the family can enjoy. Fruits and vegetables provide essential vitamins and minerals such as vitamins A, C, potassium, magnesium, and many others. They also add healthy fiber and antioxidants to your plate. Fiber not only keeps you full for longer and aids in healthy digestion, but it is also associated with lower levels of cholesterol, blood sugar, and chronic inflammation. In addition, antioxidants help protect your body from free radicals that play a role in heart disease, cancer, and other chronic diseases. According to research, only 1 in 10 adults get enough fruit and vegetable intake. A diet rich in fruits and vegetables is important in helping prevent and manage these diseases.
With that being said, what better time to start incorporating more fruits and vegetables into your diet than now? Summer is the perfect time to incorporate more fruits and vegetables due to in-season produce being perfectly ripened making it sweeter, tastier, and more flavorful. In-season produce is also more cost-efficient than out-of-season produce. We also know that dehydration can be prominent, especially during the summer months. Fresh fruits and vegetables are a great way to offset the intense heat. They are made up of 70-96% water, which helps contribute to your fluid intake, helping you stay hydrated.
With all the many great fruits and vegetables that are going to be available this spring and summer, you may wonder how to utilize them all. Here are a few suggestions to help get you started. Build a parfait with Greek yogurt and top it off with all your favorite berries. Or grill your favorite vegetables such as zucchini, squash, red peppers, and corn. Fruit such as peaches, plums, and pineapple are also delicious during the grilling months. The key is to have fun and get creative finding new ways to enhance your diet by increasing your fruit and vegetable intake.
Featured Local Savings
Virginia Tech Dietetic Intern Jodi-Lee Sample with
Virginia Cooperative Extension is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.