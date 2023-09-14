The New York Yankees have been a huge part of my life, for as long as I can remember, I would never root for another MLB team no matter the circumstances. I made that decision at an early age as my dad the late Teddy Cooper and my brother Mark are diehard Yankee’s fans.
So last Thursday, I was able to make my first trip to Yankee Stadium. It has been on my bucket list since I found out what a bucket list was. What made it even more special I was able to share the memory with my wife Latisha and my kids, Kamryn, Kaylee, Kylee and Chanan. My mother Tiny, brother Mark and my sister-in-law Connie were also with us and we had an amazing time even though the Yankees lost to Detroit 10-3.
Gleyber Torres homered for New York and Aaron Judge was even bigger in person. It was also neat to get to watch Tiger great and future hall-of-famer Miguel Cabrera perform for the last time in New York. Yankee fans share a true passion for the game and its legends and each time Cabrera stepped to the plate, he received an ovation from the entire crowd.
Monument Park was unbelievable, just seeing all of the Yankee legends recognized in one location was special. Just walking through it was nostalgic. Thirty-seven legends who wore the pinstripes are honored there including the 22 members who have their numbers retired in the organization.
Names such as Babe Ruth, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Thurman Munson, Roger Maris, Phil Rizzuto, Billy Martin, Whitey Ford, Yogi Berra, Don Mattingly, Reggie Jackson, Jackie Robinson (non-Yankee), George Steinbrenner, Mariano Rivera, Joe Torre, Bernie Williams, Andy Pettitte and my favorite Yankee of all-time Derek Jeter are honored there.
The USA basketball team was knocked out of the World Cup last week after suffering a 113-111 loss to Germany. The group from America was the favorite to win the World Cup despite being one of the youngest teams in the field.
The USA team was led by Knick guard Jalen Brunson, Laker standout Austin Reeves, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, Pelican forward Brandon Ingram and Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero. Head coach Steve Kerr’s crew was outplayed by Germany star, former Michigan standout and Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner who exploded for 22 points in the knockout win for Germany.
I know that many of the World Cup teams feature NBA players but most of them are role players for their respective teams. Yeah, Luka Donic, Giannis Antenkoupo and a few other stars will go back overseas during the offseason to play for their countries but each year on paper, the USA squad are double digits better than any other team in the tournament. USA did win gold in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo but the last time they won the FIBA World Cup was in 2014 which makes it two straight trips without playing in the gold medal game.
Watching this year’s team, rebounding and not having enough depth at the center position was their biggest issues. Jaren Jackson Jr., played well with the first group at center but when he was subbed out, USA struggled on the boards and with rim protection.
I would like to see some of the older veteran players get back into USA basketball. If this years team just had a Lebron or a Durant on the squad, we would be playing for Gold instead of bronze.