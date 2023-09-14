The New York Yankees have been a huge part of my life, for as long as I can remember, I would never root for another MLB team no matter the circumstances. I made that decision at an early age as my dad the late Teddy Cooper and my brother Mark are diehard Yankee’s fans.

So last Thursday, I was able to make my first trip to Yankee Stadium. It has been on my bucket list since I found out what a bucket list was. What made it even more special I was able to share the memory with my wife Latisha and my kids, Kamryn, Kaylee, Kylee and Chanan. My mother Tiny, brother Mark and my sister-in-law Connie were also with us and we had an amazing time even though the Yankees lost to Detroit 10-3.

