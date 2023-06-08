The Grundy High School boys 4x800 meter relay team captured its first-ever Virginia High School League Class 1 state track and field championship over the weekend at James Madison University.

The relay team that featured Keyston Hartford, Jacob Fields, Landon Johnson and Kaleb Elswick captured gold for the Golden Wave against the best in the state. This win shows how far the track team has came over the past five or six years.

Chad Cooper is a sportswriter for the Virginia Mountaineer.

