The Grundy High School boys 4x800 meter relay team captured its first-ever Virginia High School League Class 1 state track and field championship over the weekend at James Madison University.
The relay team that featured Keyston Hartford, Jacob Fields, Landon Johnson and Kaleb Elswick captured gold for the Golden Wave against the best in the state. This win shows how far the track team has came over the past five or six years.
Right before press time, I was notified that Elswick won the Class 1 state title in the 1600 meters. Congratulations Kaleb, you deserved it buddy.
Check out next weeks Mountaineer for full coverage of the VHSL Class 1 state track and field championships.
It is with much disappointment that I announce that long-time Grundy High School volleyball coach and friend Vickie McComas has stepped down as the Lady Wave volleyball coach and Grundy High School teacher.
McComas has been the driving force behind the success of the Grundy High School volleyball program during her tenure. McComas picked up a struggling program and turned the Lady Wave volleyball team into a constant contender for a BDD title.
McComas will be truly missed and I want to personally thank her for all she has done for Grundy High School athletics and the volleyball program.
Eddie Smith and the Grundy High School tennis team just finished a historic season as the Lady Wave tennis team was just eliminated from the VHSL Class 1 state tennis tournament with a loss in the state quarterfinals. This Golden Wave team was Black Diamond District champions and Region 1D runner-up.
On the boy’s side, junior Caleb Conaway, put together one of the best individual runs by a Buchanan County tennis player, with a BDD singles title and a Region 1D runner-up this season.
Conaway and his doubles partner Dylan Boyd actually won the BDD and Region 1D doubles titles this season and made it to the Region 2D finals before they loss.
I have said it for the past two weeks, not have a VHSL Class 1 state tennis tournament is a bad look on the VHSL. No matter the numbers across the state, Class 1 athletes should have the same opportunities as the large classes and I hope the VHSL will look into making that change next season.
The VHSL did make a rule adjustment in basketball next season across each division, doing away with the one-an-one, as teams will shoot two shots now after five team fouls.
I was hoping the VHSL would look into the shot clock. I am a huge advocate of any rule that will help prepare our athletes for the next level. If college has a 24-second clock, high school should too.
Chad Cooper is a sportswriter for the Virginia Mountaineer.