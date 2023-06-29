It has been an interesting week in Grundy High School sports. Longtime Golden Wave football coach Craig Plymal steps down as both the head coach and athletic director following a long career.
Taking over for Plymal on the sidelines is former assistant varsity and head junior varsity coach Keegan Bartley. Bartley’s father Sam Bartley was a long-time publisher for the Mountaineer.
The GHS boys basketball team has played really well over the summer at team camps at UPIKE, UVA-Wise, Castlewood among others.
GHS varsity basketball head coach Brian “Doc” Looney said he is extremely proud of how hard the team has worked in open gyms and weightlifting and expects the dedication to pay off this coming season.
Looney made a change in his coaching staff, promoting long-time junior varsity head coach Jory Rife to assistant varsity head coach.
“Both teams are looking very good,” Looney said in an interview with the Mountaineer about his varsity and junior varsity teams. “Varsity wise, Caleb Conaway and Landon Johnson have played really good basketball. Jonah (Looney) continues to be a force and his defensive work has improved tremendously as he has been in the weight room working with his brother, Cade (current starting forward at Emory and Henry College). Logan Lester continues his steady play in directing our offense at the PG position. Logan continues to hit the weight room and it shows defensively and with rebounding.
Two sophomores are making an impact as well. Ethan McClanahan and Keyston Hartford have been very good this summer. Both shoot the ball at a high percentage from the perimeter. I am looking forward to some great things happening for us this coming season.”
The NBA draft is now over and the San Antonio Spurs once again hit it lucky on picking first overall in a year with a dominant big man available in Victor Wembanyama out of Paris-based Metropolitans in the French League. Some has Wemby listed at 7’2 and others 7’4’ and a few say 7’5’. I have not measured him personally but I would say he is a big human who has a unique skill set for his size and age. He is several inches taller than Kevin Durant and has handles to match. Excellent shot blocker and good rebounder. He can improve on his three-point shot which is not horrible.
My concern for the big man is can he stay healthy. Seven-footers are not a common thing so how will his body hold up. I have not heard of any past injury problems so hopefully he can stay on the floor.
If he does, what kind of career could he truly have? There is a lot of pressure on the kid and the expectations on him may be higher than it was Lebron out of high school.
I am a huge Boston Celtics fan so you can imagine my enjoyment hearing Kristaps Porzingis will be in green and white next season. I would like to say goodbye to Marcus Smart, the reigning defensive player of the year who is heading to the Memphis Grizzles in a three-team trade.
Looking back at the draft, not sure how good number two pick Brandon Miller will be for the Charlotte Hornets but I think overall the Hornets had an excellent draft. Miller has good size and is an elite playmaker but there is something I just cant get past and that is he had only nine points in the Crimson Tide’s 71-64 loss in the Sweet 16 to San Diego State and zero points in the Tides first-round win over Texas A&M-CC during last season NCAA tournament.
The Hornets got a steal in the 27th pick in Nick Smith Jr., and Xavier guard Colby Jones and Washington State forward Mouhamed Gueye with the 34th and 39th picks. I think their final pick of the night Amari Bailey (41st pick) will be an outstanding NBA player. Bailey is a guard out of UCLA and a former teammate of Bronny James at Sierra Canyon. I have watched several Sierra Canyon games on television over the past few years and saw a great playmaker who can score in bunches.
I could not believe former Mountain Mission School standouts Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky and Flo Thamba of Baylor were not drafted. Tshiebwe was picked up by the Indiana Pacers as an undrafted free agent despite an unbelievable career for the Wildcats including the 2022 consensus national player of the year and a consensus second-team All-American this past season. Tshiebwe career stats in college were 14.5 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.
Portland had a good draft getting Scoot Henderson with the third pick to pair with Damian Lillard for a strong backcourt.
The Trailblazers also selected Keegan Murray’s brother Kris Murray who is an excellent three-and-D player.
Overtime Elite point guard Amen Thompson (Houston Rockets) and shooting guard Ausar Thompson (Detroit) was a pretty neat situation as it was the first-time twins were selected back-to-back at number four and five.
Not only did the Rockets get Amen Thompson but they may have the steal of the draft in Villanova’s Cam Whitmore who dropped to the 20th pick of the first round.
Other notables included Juwan Howard’s son Jett Howard out of Michigan was selected by the Orlando Magic at pick 11 and was followed up by Duke big man Derek Lively II in 12th by the Thunder but was traded to Dallas. Toronto got a really good shooter in former Kansas star Grady Dick who had to be the best dress with his ruby red sequence dress jacket.