Grundy basketball.jpg

Grundy High School boys varsity and junior varsity players attending camp at UVA-Wise in Wise, Va., are pictured.

 Submitted photo

It has been an interesting week in Grundy High School sports. Longtime Golden Wave football coach Craig Plymal steps down as both the head coach and athletic director following a long career.

Taking over for Plymal on the sidelines is former assistant varsity and head junior varsity coach Keegan Bartley. Bartley’s father Sam Bartley was a long-time publisher for the Mountaineer.

Chad Cooper is a sportswriter for the Virginia Mountaineer.

