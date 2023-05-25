Time flies when you are having fun is an old adage. Of course, people are different, and what is fun for one person, may be pure torture for another.
For instance, if you are a frog, and I really hope you are not, you would likely consider time to be fun when you were, ‘Having Flies.”
Reportedly, a frog hopped into a McDonald’s recently and placed an order for french flies and a Diet Croak! (Groan!)
Life is a challenge sometimes. (OK…All the time!) Consider with me that if we were told that come Monday, we MUST eat a frog ... an absolute Have-To Case. Well, there would be little use waiting to the midnight hour to make it happen…better to eat it first thing Monday morning and enjoy the rest of what Monday has to offer…
And…If we must eat two frogs, why not eat the Biggest and Ugliest first. (I am told that Frog Legs are good and taste like chicken.)
Last week, I wrote about Ray Kroc and McDonald’s. This week, I want to mention Colonel Sanders, who did indeed become a Kentucky Colonel after his fabulous finger-lickin’ chicken became famous worldwide.
But I do know for certain that owls must be smarter than chickens. I have never heard of ‘Kentucky Fried Owl’.
Dedicating the rest of my Shuckin’ Corn article to the memory of Heath Harrison:
All of Buchanan County is deeply saddened at his passing. County residents, and especially students, never had a better friend. Heath’s former Line Coach for the Grundy Golden Wave, Jack Compton, present Chairman of the Board, referred to Heath as a good friend, having also served with Heath on the School Board for several years. I often noticed that when Jack’s defensive unit was on the field, the team seemed to be so tight knit they even ‘breathed together.’
Heath’s other Line Coach, Don Newberry, referred to Heath as ‘One of his Pups’…Shucks! Every player was, but Heath had a smile that warmed the County and the World!
Heath also operated a highly successful KFC store in Grundy for several years. I purchased a ton of chicken and biscuits there, along with a Pepsi, and if Heath was around, a smile and a hug.
Go rest high Heath!
Until next time…
Larry Frank Fields is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.