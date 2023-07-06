Have you ever thought of improving your math skills?
From calculating financial transactions to measuring spaces and objects, math skills are an important part of everyday life. Improving these skills can help you get a job, perform better in your current position, and make your personal life easier to manage.
Basic math skills are those that involve making calculations of amounts, sizes, or other measurements. Being proficient in basic math will help you both in the workplace and your daily life.
To do anything involving math, you will need to know how to add, subtract, multiply and divide basic numbers. Knowing these basics is extremely helpful, especially when dealing with money.
Featured Local Savings
A great way to brush up on these math concepts would be to consider taking a math class. Basic math classes are offered both online and typically in-person at local adult programs or learning centers and can be extremely helpful at increasing your understanding of basic math concepts. Math classes provide the advantage of more detailed instruction and the ability to ask questions if you are confused about a topic.
The old saying of practice makes perfect definitely applies to the subject of math. The best way to increase your basic math skills is to practice. Using your skills consistently can ensure you maintain what you have already mastered. Seize every opportunity you can to use your basic math skills and they will grow stronger over time. Some industries and professions require pre-employment math testing to be considered for positions, so it’s always recommended to keep your math skills strong.
Basic math skills are often used in everyday life for many people in different ways. Perhaps you would like to be able to help your children or grandchildren with their math homework, or you need to enhance your math skills to stand out at the workplace to get a promotion. If you would like to increase your mathematic abilities for any reason, there are many options out there for you. Depending on what you prefer, you can choose to take an online course or attend an in-person class.
For those who are interested, Southwest Regional Adult Education provides basic math instruction as part of their Adult Basic Education Program. Class locations can be found throughout Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, and Tazewell Counties. All classes have instructors that are supportive and ready to help you boost those math skills! To obtain additional information, please call 276-889-5424.
Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.