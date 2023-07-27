Summer is the perfect time to get out of the house and try something new. If you have never been to the farmers’ market, now is your chance! One of the most common items sold during the summer months at markets are bell peppers as they are in peak season. Did you know that these peppers can be green, yellow, orange, red and even purple? Not to mention,
bell peppers have an abundance of health benefits. The color of the pepper doesn’t change the nutrition factor much, but the red peppers have been on the vine the longest, so they may have a higher quantity of vitamins. All peppers, no matter the color, are a great source of Vitamin C and this vitamin is known to promote overall health by strengthening our immune system. A strong immune system helps fight off unwanted bacteria and disease in the body, so a healthier immune system means a healthier you! Bell peppers are also very high in Vitamin A, which strengthens eyesight, skin, and hair. Other nutrients like potassium, fiber, and carotenoids are found in these bell peppers which effect human health in an abundance of ways. Another cool fact about bell peppers is that they can be eaten raw or cooked!
Featured Local Savings
They can be put on a veggie tray and served with hummus, used as a salad topping or placed on a sandwich for an extra crunch. Bell peppers can be sauteed with other veggies and protein to create a stir fry, or they can be used as a base for a soup. There are so many recipes that contain bell peppers, the options are endless. Next time you find yourself looking for something to do, travel to the local farmers’ market, or nearest grocery store and grab a bell pepper to snack on.
Family Nutrition Program Summer Intern Chloe Shupe is a guest columnist for the VIrginia Mountaineer and reach her at schloe@vt.edu.