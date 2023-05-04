Hello Readers: Up early Sunday morning, Ray fixed his usual big breakfast and we made it to church about five minutes late but we made it! Brother Kenny Coleman brought the message, Gardening, is your soul ready to accept the seed? He read Matthew 13:3-8, and from Jeremiah and Colossians. It was a great message, I told him afterwards he poked me a little with the message but we all need poked every now and then!
Happy birthday Allen Boyd! I hope it was great!!
Up early Wednesday morning to work the mobile food truck, Feeding Southwest Virginia, in Grundy. We served 206 people in about two hours. It started out chilly but warmed up by quitting time.
Featured Local Savings
Ray and I worked in the garden between rain showers Friday. I’m a little confused, are we still in dogwood winter or have we moved to blackberry winter? Next week it’s supposed to get in the mid 30’s at night again, I’m still covering plants!
I got to visit with both great grandbabies today, Bennett and Asher. I saw my granddaughter Amelia and Jensen, it sure was family day!
My prayer list is long, Barb, Bobby, Linda, Eddie, Coy (having surgery this month), Grover, Linda, Michael (had a stroke), Denton, Thelma, Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, little Zack (doing well, keep praying!), Blaze (still improving, keep praying!), Miss Gertrude, Dave and Penny (both need much prayer), Howard and Susie (both need much prayer!), Henry and Sherry, Abby, Kester and Rita, Darlene and Timmy, Jean, Mickey, Johnny, Ralph, Mike, Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Danny and Judy, Blake, Crystal, Miss Jean, Kay and David (holding his own, keep praying!), Paul and Iris, Glen (he’s home doing better), Krissy (doing well after surgery), Brittany and Bennett, and Ray and I… God knows every need…
The Buchanan County Humane Society will be having a big yard sale on May 4,5,6 at their new location behind Grundy High School starting at 8 a.m. and going until about 3 p.m. We’ll be putting out additional items each day so plan on shopping with us each day!! There’s a large variety of items to choose from! Please come out and support all the animals!
The Friends of the Library will be holding their annual Read It, Eat It, Plant It sale on May 5 beginning at 9 a.m. They will have used books, baked goods, flower and vegetable plants.
Sounds like a day of good food and fun!
I’m excited to announce New Hope Missions will be starting up their soup ministry again.
We’ve named it Soup and Scriptures. Our first time back will be Wednesday May 10th and we’re planning on the soup being ready about 4:30pm. The soup being made that day is a favorite, Taco Soup! Plan on stopping by and eating with us at the church and if you know of anyone that needs a meal you’re welcome to take soup to them. If you would like to learn more about New Hope Missions check out their Facebook page. More information on this to come…
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935- 8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com.
Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. John 14:1-2 KJV
Until next week…
You learn from your mistakes, not your accomplishments.
Debbie Foster is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.