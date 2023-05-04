Hello Readers: Up early Sunday morning, Ray fixed his usual big breakfast and we made it to church about five minutes late but we made it! Brother Kenny Coleman brought the message, Gardening, is your soul ready to accept the seed? He read Matthew 13:3-8, and from Jeremiah and Colossians. It was a great message, I told him afterwards he poked me a little with the message but we all need poked every now and then!

Happy birthday Allen Boyd! I hope it was great!!

Featured Local Savings

Tags

Recommended for you