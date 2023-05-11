Hello Readers: Up early Sunday morning, Ray fixed his usual big breakfast, and we got to church in time for the end of Sunday school. Brother Gene Miller brought the message, Jesus is the only way to get to Heaven! He read 2 Timothy 4:3-4, it was a wonderful message. Please pray for him and his wife Joyce as she starts more cancer treatments.

Prayers and condolences for the family of Penny Bevins. She was a classy lady. We took a writing class years ago and was so encouraging. She will be sorely missed.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you