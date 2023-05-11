Hello Readers: Up early Sunday morning, Ray fixed his usual big breakfast, and we got to church in time for the end of Sunday school. Brother Gene Miller brought the message, Jesus is the only way to get to Heaven! He read 2 Timothy 4:3-4, it was a wonderful message. Please pray for him and his wife Joyce as she starts more cancer treatments.
Prayers and condolences for the family of Penny Bevins. She was a classy lady. We took a writing class years ago and was so encouraging. She will be sorely missed.
After church we went to the movies and watched His Only Son. It’s a biblical account of Abraham from the book of Genesis. We both enjoyed it.
I came home and reread Genesis!
I went Wednesday and helped the Buchanan County Humane Society get ready for their big yard sale.
Thursday morning up early headed to Claypool Hill to the eye doctor. I got a good report, my eyes are healthy but I did get new glasses.
Friday morning up very early to work the Buchanan County Humane Society yard sale. We had a busy day and sold lots of stuff. Animal lovers are such nice people and throw in yard sale fanatics and you get a wonderful group! A big hello to Sandy and June! I hadn’t seen him in a
long time and met June for the first time. Wonderful people!!
Saturday morning up at 5:00 to start watching the coronation and left at 6:30 to finish up with the yard sale. Beautiful, warm, busy day.
My prayer list is long, Barb, Bobby, Linda, Eddie, Coy, Grover, Linda, Michael (had a stroke), Denton, Thelma, Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, little Zack (doing well, keep praying!), Blaze (still improving, keep praying!), Miss Gertrude, Dave (he lost his precious Penny, keep him in your prayers), Howard and Susie (both need much prayer!), Henry and Sherry (has to have surgery),
Abby, Kester and Rita, Darlene and Timmy, Jean, Mickey, Johnny, Ralph, Mike, Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Danny and Judy, Blake, Crystal, Miss Jean, Kay and David (holding his own, keep praying!), Paul and Iris, Glen (he’s home doing better), Krissy (doing well after surgery), Sandy and June, Brittany and Bennett, and Ray and I… God knows every need…
Reminder, this Wednesday May 10th New Hope Missions will be back making soup, taco soup this week. We plan on having it ready about 4:30 so plan on coming out to the church and join us for Soup and Scriptures! Cups of soup will be available for you to take to anyone that needs a meal.
Reminder, the mobile food truck, Feeding Southwest Virginia, will be at the Council Park this Thursday May 11th. The truck arrives about 9 a.m. and giveaway starts about 10 a.m. This is a drive thru event, stay in your car we will come to you.
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935- 8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com.
You are my refuge and my shield; Your word is my source of hope. — Psalm 119:114 (NLT)
Until next week…
God doesn’t give us what we can handle, God helps us handle what we are given.
Debbie Foster is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.