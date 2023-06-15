A wise man once said, “Our lives are not determined by what happens to us, but how we react to what happens to us.”

A wiser man (Preacher Mike) said, “Reactions are not necessarily good. If we react to the medicine the doctor prescribed for us, it is not good. But if the doctor says, ‘you are responding to the medicine’ it brings a healing smile.”

Larry Frank Fields is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

