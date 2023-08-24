As you may notice in the Felony Arrest section of this week’s paper there are several charges listed as a direct indictment. I would like to explain the indictment process in more depth with my article this week, for those who may have questions as to why we sometimes use the indictment process. In the pursuit of justice, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is committed to ensuring the fair and efficient administration of any criminal justice proceeding. To further this goal, we utilize a process known as direct indictment. Direct indictments offer a streamlined approach to initiating criminal cases, bypassing the traditional preliminary hearing process. These direct indictments have proven to be instrumental in expediting justice and bringing offenders to trial promptly.

Direct indictments allow prosecutors to present evidence directly to a grand jury, instead of the usual preliminary hearing before a district court judge. This mechanism not only saves valuable time and resources but also enhances the effectiveness of the justice system by eliminating the need for an additional hearing. Instead, prosecutors can move directly to a grand jury, which can swiftly decide whether there is enough evidence to formally charge the defendant with a crime.

Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

