On May 29, we honor our fallen service men and women, having died while serving in the United States armed forces. Memorial Day is a chance for all Americans to reflect on the ultimate sacrifice made by their fellow citizens, many of whom being friends or family members.

With redistricting, the Ninth District has been expanded to include Bedford and Franklin Counties. During this Memorial Day, I am especially reminded of the Bedford Boys, otherwise known as the Virginia National Guard — Company A of the 116th Infantry Regiment, 29th Division, one of the American units at the forefront of the D-Day invasion of Normandy during World War II. When Company A stormed Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944, there were 35 soldiers from Bedford. By the end of the campaign, 23 would be dead, making Bedford, Virginia, the town with the highest per capita deaths.

