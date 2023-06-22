Nutritional research and science continually grow and we are learning more and more about foods each day.
We are now learning that nutrient dense foods (low in calories, high in vitamins and minerals) can positively impact our bodies as well as health.
Today, let’s talk appetite! Appetites, in general, are constantly changing. Some days we feel famished and other days, two bites can fill us up… and that’s okay. Children are very much in the same boat — some days they will have the best appetite, eating anything placed in front of them; but the next day, they won’t touch a Cheerios™. Hey, you do the best you can! There are different circumstances that can trigger a change in appetite such as, physical activity, exercise, stress, illness, hydration and sleep. We know that the more physically active we are and the more exercise we incorporate daily, can increase our appetite.
This is because the body is burning more calories and using more energy. Exercise can also have an opposite effect by suppressing our appetites, allowing us to become fuller, quicker. Stress is definitely a factor that can increase our appetites or severely diminish it. When you are stressed your body releases a hormone called cortisol, which increases the appetite.
Featured Local Savings
Comfort foods become more appealing when we are stressed. This is why doughnuts, fried foods, macaroni and cheese, and enriched pastas with cream sauce are on our minds, and sometimes our plates. Thank goodness there are healthy habits that can be used for instances like these. Crunchy foods have been deemed a good food during stressful times, as they help release tension in the jaw. When you can anticipate an extra stressful day ahead, make sure you pack some wholesome and crunchy snacks with you.
Carrots, apples, almonds, walnuts, popcorn or trail mix are healthy choices to munch on throughout the day and night. Lastly, sleep plays a very important role in relation to our hunger cues. Getting too little sleep can increase our hunger, but more specifically it increases our hunger for sugary foods.
Functioning on too little sleep can tempt us to reach for a sweet treat as a quick “pick-me-up” but only to send us crashing 30 minutes later. For those days when you didn’t get a full night’s rest, stay ahead of the game by hydrating often and munch on raw veggies and fruits throughout the day — you will instantly feel refreshed and your body will thank you!
Extension Agent Andrea K. Wann is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.
Extension Agent Andrea K. Wann is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.