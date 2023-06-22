I am here at my mother’s to spend some time with her before the school year begins; and to some degree that adage may be true, but in other ways home is always home. As we finished dinner yesterday, my mother commented on how many fewer dishes, loads of laundry, Debbie Cake wrappers, and miles were being covered now versus when we were all home.
As she wiped her hands on a dish towel, she said let me share this with you. The newspaper was old. The creases evident where it had been folded many times.
I glanced and realized it was a poem that my grandmother had carried in her purse until a purse was something she no longer needed.
I share it here:
Come back to me, little dancing feet that roam the wide world o’er,
I long for the lilt of your flying steps in my silent rooms once more;
Come back to me, little voices gay with laughter and with song,
Come back, little hearts beating high with hopes,
I have missed and mourned you long.
My roses bloom in my garden walks all sweet and wet with the dew,
My lights shine down on the long hill road the waning twilights through,
The swallows flutter about my eaves as in the years of old,
And close about me their steadfast arms the lisping pine trees fold.
But I weary for you at morn and eve, O, children of my love,
Come back to me from your pilgrim ways,
from the seas and plains ye rove,
Come over the meadows and up the lane to my door set open wide,
And sit ye down where the red light shines from my welcoming fireside.
I keep for you all your childhood dreams, your gladness and delights,
The joy of days in the sun and rain, the sleep of carefree nights,
All the sweet faiths ye have lost and sought again shall be your own,
Darlings, come to my empty heart, ¬I am old and still and alone!
— The Old Home Calls by Lucy Maud Montgomery, author of Anne of Green Gables
I realized immediately that the poem was written by one of my favored authors. When I was younger and had seen the poem in my Nanny’s purse, I had not realized it was by the women who wrote one of my favorite books. Older now, I knew it, and how odd a contrast this poem of restoration and longing for children to come home is when juxtaposed with Montgomery’s telling of the adventures of Anne Shirley, an 11-year-old orphan girl who is mistakenly sent to Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, a middle-aged brother and sister who had intended to adopt a boy to help them on their farm in Prince Edward Island.
Mother told me I could keep the poem, so, I am now in possession of another gift of time and words. Lately, those are the two blessings I give the most thanksgiving for, and as I placed the poem in my own purse, I realized that you can home again, but when you go you had better go with a knowingness that everything changes as time passes. My best prayer now is that my mother’s heart does not feel empty as Lucy Maud’s heart was, and that she does not feel alone.
Debbie Gibson is a guest columnist for the Lebanon News.
