Brandy Tester

 Virginia Mountaineer

Going back to school after many years can be extremely stressful and trying to get financial aid can be a huge struggle as well. Brandy Tester of Tazewell County knew these feelings all too well. She wanted a better life for herself and her family, and she wanted to do more than just live paycheck to paycheck. She was trying to go back to school and was applying for financial aid, but her attempts were unsuccessful until a chance meeting in the lobby of a community college changed her life. There she was told by a kind stranger about the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Programs being offered for free by Southwest Regional Adult Education (SRAE). Brandy knew this was an amazing opportunity, one that she could not afford to let slip away.

After many years of working in retail and at convenience stores, Brandy had the chance to be a stay-at-mom for the last few years and she took it. However, as her kids grew older, she knew that she wanted to do something for herself. She wanted to better her life and help provide for her family, but she also wanted something that would be convenient for a wife and mother. After her attempts of going back to college were not successful because of the lack of funding available, she found the CNA program in Tazewell County. With the support of her husband and her kids, she made the decision to sign up for classes.

