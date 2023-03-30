Going back to school after many years can be extremely stressful and trying to get financial aid can be a huge struggle as well. Brandy Tester of Tazewell County knew these feelings all too well. She wanted a better life for herself and her family, and she wanted to do more than just live paycheck to paycheck. She was trying to go back to school and was applying for financial aid, but her attempts were unsuccessful until a chance meeting in the lobby of a community college changed her life. There she was told by a kind stranger about the Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) Programs being offered for free by Southwest Regional Adult Education (SRAE). Brandy knew this was an amazing opportunity, one that she could not afford to let slip away.
After many years of working in retail and at convenience stores, Brandy had the chance to be a stay-at-mom for the last few years and she took it. However, as her kids grew older, she knew that she wanted to do something for herself. She wanted to better her life and help provide for her family, but she also wanted something that would be convenient for a wife and mother. After her attempts of going back to college were not successful because of the lack of funding available, she found the CNA program in Tazewell County. With the support of her husband and her kids, she made the decision to sign up for classes.
Starting out, Brandy was nervous about going back to school since it had been awhile since she had taken any classes. However, she had the drive and desire to push forward, and she was not about to give up on her objective. The CNA class she attended had two very special teachers who supported and encouraged her along the way. Brandy said that, “Eunice Graham and Laura Hall went above and beyond what they were required to do to help me through this program.” She also said that she still keeps in touch with these ladies, they are now constants in her life, and she believes that she has made two life-long friends.
Once Brandy completed the CNA program in Tazewell, she became certified and placed her resume online with Zip Recruiter. She was contacted by Abingdon Health and Rehabilitation Center and offered a position which she gladly excepted. She truly loves her job and hopes to continue her education and become a Registered Nurse. She is so thankful that she decided to pursue this career path and has been successful in obtaining employment.
Making the decision to go back to school is a huge step, but it doesn’t have to be a difficult process. Southwest Regional Adult Education offers free and easily accessible classes. If you are interested in starting a new career and would like to know what classes are available, contact SRAE at 276-889-5424.
