Have you ever asked yourself the question, “Is it worth going back to school as an adult?” Economic uncertainty has been known to drive adults back to school to boost their educational credentials. The job market is ever changing, and some businesses are shutting down, so the thought of returning to school may be fresh in the minds of many adults.
With the economy and the job market being in a state of unpredictability, it can be difficult to see the positive. However, many adults choose to look towards education in hopes of creating a better future for their families. The reasons why adults decide to go back to school will vary, but some of the most common reasons include: seeking educational credentials to stand out in the job market, looking to make a career change with the help of education, or hoping to finish the skills or degree they started earlier in life.
Although there could be other reasons why you might want to return to school, experiencing economic hardship might be at the top of the list. With an unstable job market leading to uncertain job prospects, potential students might feel that education or skills development could be the right way to set themselves apart from the competition. And with the potential for higher wages upon completion, the advantages of heading back to school become clearer.
When trying to decide about going back to school, there are some questions one might need to consider such as: How will this affect me financially? Will I be able to work and still take classes? How much time will I need to spend in class? What program is right for me? These are great questions to keep in mind, and the answers are not hard to find because Southwest Regional Adult Education (SRAE) is here to help.
Featured Local Savings
If you are experiencing economic hardship or feel you just need a change in career, SRAE can provide you with information to help you decide whether going back to school is right for you. All classes are free of charge, and there are convenient day and night classes available depending on the program.
Some of the programs currently being offered are Adult Basic Education, GED Education, NorthStar Digital Literacy, Financial Literacy, Workforce Readiness, Welding, Certified Nursing Assistant, and Para Pro. For more details on these programs, please call SRAE at 276-889-5424. Taking a step towards improving your future is always worthwhile. Call today and see for yourself!
Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia mountaineer.