Did you know that workers who have obtained a high school diploma or a GED credential can typically earn $9,000 more per year than those without, and those with additional occupational credentials can earn even more?
Adult Education providers teach both academic and career skills that can lead to higher wages. They also help to transition learners to further education and training, as well as increase English language proficiency, and enable parents to become more involved in their children’s education.
According to a recent survey, over 600,000 adults in Virginia do not have a high school diploma or a high school equivalency credential, and many lack skills in key areas such as math and workforce preparation. Adult Education programs offer help and training in these areas, and they can provide customized solutions to meet educational needs. The instructors in these programs are experienced, dedicated, and trained in their specialized fields.
Over 50 percent of the participants in our programs report being employed while they are enrolled. There are night classes as well as some day classes which are available to meet the needs of employed individuals and/or parents who need a flexible schedule to work out childcare. After completing these programs, many individuals go on to secure employment, earn promotions, and others enroll in college courses to further their education.
Adult Education classes are often designed to provide a program that combines instruction and training to meet local occupational needs. Upon completing programs, participants are work-ready and equipped with valuable workplace skills such as critical thinking, digital literacy, and self-management. Today’s workforce can gain more skills and credentials to use immediately.
If you are interested in getting your GED or gaining new career skills, there are so many opportunities available. There are locations in Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, and Tazewell Counties where classes are being taught. All programs are convenient and free of charge.
For additional information, please call Southwest Regional Adult Education at 276-889-5424 or 866-581-9935. Today is a great day to make that call, it could just change your life!
Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.