Did you know that workers who have obtained a high school diploma or a GED credential can typically earn $9,000 more per year than those without, and those with additional occupational credentials can earn even more?

Adult Education providers teach both academic and career skills that can lead to higher wages. They also help to transition learners to further education and training, as well as increase English language proficiency, and enable parents to become more involved in their children’s education.

