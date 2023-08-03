Gardens are coming in and many have begun filling their shelves with jars of this year’s bounty. We know that acidity plays a key role in determining what canning process is used. Low acid product, pressure canned or high acid product, boiling water bath canned. When adding acidity to the process, using a 5% acidity vinegar is critical to the process.
My co-workers and I continue to share resources and information that will assure you end with a safe end product. Recently, it has been brought to our attention that some vinegars are appearing in grocery stores with a 4% acidity. Please read the following letter from the National Center for Home Food Preservation for more details.
The National Center for Home Food Preservation acknowledges the concerns raised by consumers regarding the use of 4% vinegar acidity for canning. We would like to provide the following important points for your consideration if you have utilized vinegar in your home canning practices:
Recipe Recommendations: It is crucial to note that all our recipes, including those from the National Center for Home Food Preservation (NCHFP) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), were extensively tested and recommended the use of vinegar with 5% acidity. Currently, it is strongly advised against using vinegar with lower acidity levels (<5%), as it may not be sufficiently strong to ensure the safety of the canned products. Always remember to check the vinegar label for its acidity level.
Evaluating Canned Food Products: If you have used vinegar with lower acidity (less than 5%) in your canned food products and you followed a validated recipe, we recommend considering the following:
If your canned food has been preserved for less than 24 hours using 4% vinegar, it is advisable to store the jars in the refrigerator to maintain the safety and quality of the product.
If your canned food has been preserved for more than 24 hours using 4% vinegar, it is advisable to discard the product.
Please remember that ensuring the safety of your home-canned products is of utmost importance. Following tested and approved recipes, including the use of recommended vinegar acidity, is crucial for maintaining the safety and integrity of the preserved foods.
Source: Carla L. Schwan, Ph.D.
University of Georgia
Assistant Professor and Extension Food Safety Specialist
Director, National Center for Home Food Preservation
Department of Nutritional Sciences, College of Family and Consumer Sciences
L. Dawn Barnes is a Senior Extension Agent Family and Consumer Sciences and a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.