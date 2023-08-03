Gardens are coming in and many have begun filling their shelves with jars of this year’s bounty. We know that acidity plays a key role in determining what canning process is used. Low acid product, pressure canned or high acid product, boiling water bath canned. When adding acidity to the process, using a 5% acidity vinegar is critical to the process.

My co-workers and I continue to share resources and information that will assure you end with a safe end product. Recently, it has been brought to our attention that some vinegars are appearing in grocery stores with a 4% acidity. Please read the following letter from the National Center for Home Food Preservation for more details.

L. Dawn Barnes is a Senior Extension Agent Family and Consumer Sciences and a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

