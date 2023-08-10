Learning disabilities (LD), sometimes referred to as “specific learning disorders,” are life-long, but adults who have LD can experience great success in all aspects of life when using their strengths together with the strategies, accommodations, and technology that are most appropriate and effective for their individual needs.
Some adults may have a serious reading disability, while others may be able to read adequately, but not be able to communicate thoughts in writing or have difficulty with math. Most people with LD, up to 85%, have a reading disability or dyslexia, but this is in no way a sign of low intellect. In fact, most people with learning disabilities have average to above average intelligence, but the impact of the disability may impair their ability to function well in school, at home, or in the workplace.
Positive characteristics of adults with LD may include problem-solving skills, memorization strategies, persistence, empathy, and outgoing personalities. Areas of difficulty include:
• difficulty with reading, writing and/or math;
• poor memory; difficulty following directions;
• inability to discriminate between or among letters, numbers, and/or sounds;
• eye-hand coordination problems; difficulty putting things in the right sequence;
• disorganization; and/or difficulty adjusting to change.
Although it may be frustrating at times trying to study or work while having a learning disability, there are legal rules in place for assistance and protection at school and at work. Adults with LD are protected by several civil rights laws, including the Rehabilitation Act of 1973; the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) of 1990 and the ADA Amendments Act (ADAAA) of 2008; and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2015. These laws not only prohibit discrimination, but they also provide many outstanding educational and work-related resources for those with LD.
If you or an adult you know has a learning disability and would like to further your education or gain new work skills, then Southwest Regional Adult Education (SRAE) is an excellent choice. All program instructors are supportive and understanding of your rights and educational needs. They offer classes in Adult Basic Education, GED ® Education, Workforce Readiness Skills, NorthStar Digital Literacy, Welding, and more. Do not let a learning disability keep you from accomplishing your goals, call SRAE at 276-889-5424 and get started today!
GED® is a registered trademark of the American Council on Education. Used under license.
Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.