Learning disabilities (LD), sometimes referred to as “specific learning disorders,” are life-long, but adults who have LD can experience great success in all aspects of life when using their strengths together with the strategies, accommodations, and technology that are most appropriate and effective for their individual needs.

Some adults may have a serious reading disability, while others may be able to read adequately, but not be able to communicate thoughts in writing or have difficulty with math. Most people with LD, up to 85%, have a reading disability or dyslexia, but this is in no way a sign of low intellect. In fact, most people with learning disabilities have average to above average intelligence, but the impact of the disability may impair their ability to function well in school, at home, or in the workplace.

Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

