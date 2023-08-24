Hello Readers!!
Happy Sunday once again from our cabin in the woods!! We're heading home today so we readied the cabin and left through Marion stopping in Abingdon at Cracker Barrel for lunch.
Prayers and condolences to the family of Gertrude Crosby. Please pray for her husband George. I remember the first time I met Gert, George introduced me to his new bride. They were so precious together.
Happy birthday to Josh Stewart! I hope you had a great day!!
I went Wednesday afternoon to New Hope Church and made soup. We fixed pinto beans and ham (I forgot to make cornbread) and it was delicious! Some of the area churches come by and get cups to take back and serve after Wednesday night prayer meeting, soup and scriptures.
Prayers and condolences to the family of Howard (Snuffy) Smith. He was married to my second cousin and worked at United Supply for 40 years driving a tractor trailer. He's going to be so missed around here.
We've had a visitor every evening this week, a doe comes out of the mountain and picks around our yard for awhile before making her way back up in the mountain.
I fixed a garden supper this evening, fresh green beans and new potatoes, cucumbers, sauteed peppers and onions and tomatoes. I planted some potatoes in a bucket and I actually got some, I'd never grown potatoes before.
We went to Snuffy's service Friday evening and his funeral Saturday. Isn't it sad that we only see cousins at weddings and funerals??
I didn't get to help at Feeding My Sheep today because of the funeral but they served 479 people today.
Reminder, the mobile food truck, Feeding Southwest Virginia, will be at the Grundy Community Center Wednesday August 23rd. The truck arrives about 9:00 and the giveaway starts about 10:00. This is a drive thru event, stay in your car, we will come to you.
My prayer list is long, Barbara, Vonda, Evelyn, Randy (has cancer), Christine, Darlene, Ginger, Gary, Becky, Leonard, Timothy, Bobby, Michelle, Linda, Eddie, Linda, Bailey, Henry, Dean, Tonya, Michael, Linton, Thelma (needs much prayer!), Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, Miss Gertrude, Dave, Jamia, Susie, Jean, Mickey, Leon, Johnny, Ralph, Mike, Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Tim, Barbara, Randy, Phyllis and Mike, Betty, Danny and Judy, Blake, Jenny, Kester (saw him at the picnic)and Rita, Miss Jean (improving ), Kay and David, Glen (holding his own), Sandy and June, Vicki, Willard and Lelia, Hazel, William, George, BJ, Pauline, Martha, Sandy, Harold, Carter, Amy, Nellie, Timothy, David and Ray and I… God knows every need…
Prayer warriors, I have a burden on my heart, please help me pray for the right outcome.
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935-8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com.
For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us.
Romans 8:18 KJV
Until next week…
Are you Rapture ready??