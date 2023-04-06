Hello Readers: Up early Sunday morning, Ray fixed his usual big breakfast and I got to church a little early. Brother Kenny Coleman brought the message, We are Redeemed, We are Worthy!!
He read Acts 9:1-4, Matthew 18:11-13 and Acts 9: 5-18, 20. It was a great message. Most of our services are live on our Facebook page if you want to join us. If you don’t have a home church we would love to have you join us.
Our church is having an Easter program and egg hunt for the kids at the Harman gym on Saturday April 8 at noon. Everyone is welcome, parents please come and share the day!
Featured Local Savings
I met Renee for lunch Tuesday, contributed to the blessing boxes and got groceries. It was a busy, but I got everything done, kind of day!
I talked to Roger and found out a little more about the Blessing Boxes. When I get more information and get all my facts correct I’ll write about it.
Happy 62nd birthday to Patrick Justus from Ray and I!! I hope you have a great day!!
I visited with Bennett today. He’s growing so fast! We baby talked about all kinds of things, he listens and watches, kicks those legs. We had a good day.
I started gathering up and going through things for the Buchanan County Humane Society yard sale that is happening on May 4th, 5th and 6th from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at their new location behind the Grundy High School. The physical address is 1132 Booth Branch Rd. Please come out and support the animals!
I spent Friday going through bags of yard sale items, it’s too wet to work outside. People have been very generous with their donations and I’ve got a lot to go through.
Our power has been out for several hours now, so we’re eating cold sandwiches for supper. I hope it comes back on soon, the house is starting to cool off.
I have a long prayer list… Eddie, Todd, Virginia, Denton, Thelma, Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, little Zach, Blaze, Miss Gertrude, Dave and Penny, Paw Randall and Mamaw Arlene, Howard and Susie, Henry and Sherry, Kester and Rita, Darlene and Timmy, Jean, Mickey, Johnny, Ralph, Mike, Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Danny and Judy, Blake, Memphis and Faye, Miss Jean, Kay and David, Paul and Iris, Glen (he’s in the hospital) and Ray and I. God knows every need…
Reminder, the mobile food truck, feeding Southwest Virginia, will be at the Council Park on Thursday April 13. The truck arrives about 9 a.m. and giveaway starts about 10 a.m. This is a drive thru event, stay in your car we will come to you.
Also a reminder, the mobile food truck runs on the school schedule. If school is on a delay the truck is on the same delay. If school is canceled or on virtual, because of weather, the truck will not run.
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935-8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com.
And now, just as you accepted Christ Jesus as your Lord, you must continue to follow Him.
Colossians 2:6 NLT
Until next week…
If you can’t do it all, do what you can.
Happy Easter! Remember the reason for the holiday… He arose!!
Debbie Foster is a guest columnist for the Virginia mountaineer.