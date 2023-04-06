Hello Readers: Up early Sunday morning, Ray fixed his usual big breakfast and I got to church a little early. Brother Kenny Coleman brought the message, We are Redeemed, We are Worthy!!

He read Acts 9:1-4, Matthew 18:11-13 and Acts 9: 5-18, 20. It was a great message. Most of our services are live on our Facebook page if you want to join us. If you don’t have a home church we would love to have you join us.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you