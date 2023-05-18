Dehydrating, or drying, foods is one of the oldest methods of food preservation. Jerky, fruit leather, or dried fruit make tasty, convenient snacks. Those that camp, hike, or backpack use dried vegetables to add to meals like soup. They are also very lightweight which makes them easy to carry with you.
Bacteria, mold, and yeast need water to grow so the dehydrating process takes the moisture out of the food which prevents spoilage of the food over time. Overall, three things are needed to successfully dry foods at home: heat, dry air, and air movement.
Foods can be dehydrated using the following methods:
Electric, or food dehydrators produce the best quality dried foods in comparison with the other methods. They take less time and are more energy efficient than other methods. They contain a heat source, ventilation system, and trays.
Oven drying is cost-efficient in the beginning, but overtime is expensive due to the energy required to dehydrate food. It also typically takes 2-3 hours longer than an electric dehydrator. If you do use your oven to dehydrate food, be sure to keep your oven door propped open at least 4 inches and place a fan outside the oven door to help circulate air.
Microwave drying is great for small amounts of herbs or vegetables, but is not for most other foods because it tastes overcooked.
Sun drying requires very specific environmental conditions to be safe and successful. The temperature outside needs to be 85 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, humidity less than 20%, and insect control. This method is only recommended for fruit. Food dried in the sun takes about 3-4 days to dry. Additionally, foods dried in an environment with a relative humidity higher than 20% tend to mold. This method is typically only practiced in southwestern states.
For additional information regarding dehydrating foods, you can use the following sources –
Your local Extension office or any other state’s Extension Service.
The National Center for Home Food Preservation books or website.