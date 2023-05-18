Dehydrating, or drying, foods is one of the oldest methods of food preservation. Jerky, fruit leather, or dried fruit make tasty, convenient snacks. Those that camp, hike, or backpack use dried vegetables to add to meals like soup. They are also very lightweight which makes them easy to carry with you.

Bacteria, mold, and yeast need water to grow so the dehydrating process takes the moisture out of the food which prevents spoilage of the food over time. Overall, three things are needed to successfully dry foods at home: heat, dry air, and air movement.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you