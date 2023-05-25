Dave Gilmer Welding Pic.jpg

Adult Education welding class taught by instructor Dave Gilmer is pictured.

 Submitted photo

“If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. If you teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime.”

This Chinese proverb certainly has stood the test of time and can serve in a multitude of instances. After having the opportunity to speak to Adult Education Welding Instructor, David Gilmer, I honestly believe that this is not only the philosophy for his life but also for every time he steps into a classroom. Year after year, he remains steadfast in promoting the importance of hard work and perseverance when striving for success.

