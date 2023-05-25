“If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. If you teach a man to fish, you feed him for a lifetime.”
This Chinese proverb certainly has stood the test of time and can serve in a multitude of instances. After having the opportunity to speak to Adult Education Welding Instructor, David Gilmer, I honestly believe that this is not only the philosophy for his life but also for every time he steps into a classroom. Year after year, he remains steadfast in promoting the importance of hard work and perseverance when striving for success.
Fresh out of high school, David started working in the coal mines of Southwest Virginia. He soon realized that this type of work was not for him, so he made the decision to serve his country. He served in the United States Air Force with honor for four years and had his first experience training others while in the military. After his term in the military, David was looking for employment. He had some knowledge about welding from his agriculture classes at Lebanon High School, and it just so happened that Lear Corporation was looking for people who knew or were willing to learn how to weld.
Through an apprenticeship at Lear, David obtained his welding certification and was employed by the company for many years. Wanting to give back to his community, after 12 years, he left Lear and became a Welding Instructor at Russell County Career and Technical Center. For 16 years now, he has been teaching local high school students the skills needed to perfect their welding craft. Along the way, David began teaching Adult Education night classes for Southwest Regional Adult Education (SRAE) and has brought his knowledge and experience to many students throughout the years.
When asked about why he felt Adult Education is so important, David’s answer was simple and honest. “Adult Education provides opportunities and second chances; it gives people a confidence they did not have before.” He also remarked about how fulfilling it is as an instructor when you see that light flash in a student’s eyes, and they realize that they can accomplish their goals and that they have the right to be proud of themselves. His most recent welding class had a 100% pass rate, and they have all obtained their welding certification.
David Gilmer is one of the many great instructors who work with SRAE, but he is also one of a kind. His love for his country and for his community shines through in his dedication to helping others achieve their goals. His welding class is extremely popular and always fills up quickly with only 10 spots available each semester. The class runs for 10 to 12 weeks and meets two nights a week. Training and learning resources are free, so call SRAE as soon as possible at 276-889-5424 if you are interested in attending David’s welding class or one of the others available throughout the surrounding counties.
Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia mountaineer.