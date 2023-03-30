Being money conscious can be easy or difficult, depending on what you are looking to purchase. Shopping for groceries can either be an experience we look forward to, or dread. Here are some tips for eating better on a budget:

Plan! Know what meals you want to prepare the week you go shopping. Work to “stretch” your dollars and portions. Evaluate what food items you already have and make a list for what you need.

