Being money conscious can be easy or difficult, depending on what you are looking to purchase. Shopping for groceries can either be an experience we look forward to, or dread. Here are some tips for eating better on a budget:
Plan! Know what meals you want to prepare the week you go shopping. Work to “stretch” your dollars and portions. Evaluate what food items you already have and make a list for what you need.
Get the best price. Check your newspapers, look online, and locate sales and coupons. Utilize loyalty cards for extra savings.
Compare. Locate the item’s “unit price” on the shelf directly below the product. Use that value to compare brands and different sizes of the same brand to determine which one is more economical.
Buy in bulk. It is usually cheaper to purchase foods in bulk. Check if you have enough freezer and refrigerator space before purchasing.
Buy in season. Buying fruits and veggies in season can lower the cost and increase freshness! If you do not plan to use them immediately, buy some that need some time to ripen.
Basic and whole foods win! Convenience foods (frozen meals, pre-cut veggies, and instant items) will cost more than if you make them yourself from scratch. Take your time to prepare them yourself and save!
Easy on the wallet. Many foods are low-cost all year long. For example, dried beans are an excellent source of protein and are cheap! Fruits and vegetables that stay cheap include carrots, greens, potatoes, apples, and bananas.
Meal prep! Prepare double or triple your recipe and either freeze or eat on them throughout the week so you will save money on take-out.
Get creative! Spice up your usual meals! Try stir-frying meals or making yourself a salad using your favorite protein.
Eating out. When eating out becomes inevitable, try catching the early bird specials, or make it out for lunch when meals are cheaper. Look for “2 for 1” deals that can save your money as well. Also, stick to water instead of soda pop or iced teas.
That adds quite a bit to the bill!
All and more information can be found at choosemyplate.gov. Balancing your budget can be difficult but utilizing information can help both your wallet and your health!
Virginia Cooperative Extension Associate Extension Agent Laura Reasor, MS is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer. Reach her at lreasor@vt.edu or at 540-980-7761.