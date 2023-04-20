Hello Readers: The tomb is empty! He rose!! Happy Easter everyone…
We woke up in Pigeon Forge this beautiful, sunny Easter morning. We had breakfast at the hotel then headed home. It was a beautiful day and we had a good, uneventful trip back.
Our Easter church service was on Facebook so I listened to part of it while I was driving back. Brother Rodney Stiltner brought the message, The Power of His Resurrection. He read Philippians 3:10, Matthew 5: 27-46, Ephesians 2:1-6, John 11: 21-26, Matthew 5:2, John 11: 40-44, 1 Corinthians 15:3-8. He did a wonderful job, great message!
Featured Local Savings
We left for Abingdon midday Tuesday and came up on a horrible accident at the mouth of Poplar Creek involving two tractor trailers and a pick up pulling a box trailer. We turned around and went across Cranesnest.
I want to wish my favorite son in law a very happy 51st birthday!!
I went to the Buchanan County Humane Society’s new location behind Grundy High School on Wednesday. We are painting the dark paneling on the walls, and I have to say it’s looking a lot better. People are still dropping off items for the yard sale we’re having May 4,5 and 6.
Thursday morning up early headed to Council Park to work the mobile food truck, Feeding Southwest Virginia. We served 160 people in about two hours. It was 41 degrees going over and 81 degrees coming back.
Friday was better weather wise than I expected. I got out in my little kitchen garden in the back yard and started getting it ready for planting. Until the rain started anyway.
I’d like to wish Timmy and Darlene Edwards a very happy 28th anniversary! I hope you had a wonderful day!!
Up early Saturday morning headed to Russell Prater to work Feeding my Sheep. We served 403 people in about four hours. On the way home I pulled over near Sykes, I counted six elk beside the road. There were several that wandered into the trees before I could count them all.
I have a long prayer list… Eddie, Coy (having surgery this month), Grover, Linda, Virginia, Michael (had a stroke), Denton, Thelma, Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, little Zach (he’s doing so well!), Blaze (improving, keep praying!), Miss Gertrude, Dave and Penny, Paw Randall and Mamaw Arlene, Howard and Susie (both need much prayer!), Henry and Sherry, Abby, Kester and Rita, Darlene and Timmy, Jean, Mickey, Johnny, Ralph, Mike, Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Danny and Judy, Blake, Memphis and Faye, Miss Jean, Kay and David (holding his own, keep praying!), Paul and Iris, Glen (he’s home doing better), Krissy (she’s having tests and surgery), Brittany, and Ray and I… God knows every need…
Reminder, the mobile food truck, Feeding Southwest Virginia, will be at the Grundy Community Center on Wednesday April 26th. The truck arrives about 9:00 and giveaway starts about 10:00. This is a drive thru event, stay in your car we will come to you.
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935-8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com.
For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
John 3:16 KJV
Until next week…
God doesn’t give us what we can handle, God helps us handle what we are given.
Debbie Foster is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.