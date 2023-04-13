What exactly is a GED? The GED, General Educational Diploma, is for those without a high school diploma. One must study and take a battery of tests to certify aptitude, knowledge and capability. When passed, this set of tests certify the test taker has met high-school level academic skills.
More than 17 million people have received a GED Credential since the program began in 1943. The program includes four subject area tests: Reasoning in Language Arts, Social Studies, Science, and Mathematics. The credential itself is issued by the state in which the test taker lives. Many government institutions and universities regard the GED as the same as a high school diploma with respect to program eligibility and as a prerequisite for admissions.
The GED Testing Program is used to certify high school-level knowledge and skills and allows adults to prove what they know. Each test provides a uniform measure of high school achievement and is nationally recognized. These tests also measure communication, information-processing, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills. The complete test battery lasts 7 ½ hours. Upon passing the all the tests, examinees receive a State High School Equivalency Diploma.
For adults who have not earned a high school diploma, obtaining a GED can be a first step toward a better future. The high school credential is accepted by more than 95% of U.S. employers, colleges and universities which could lead to a better job, further training or a pathway to higher education. Achieving the goal to earn a high school diploma can also improve an individual’s self-image. If you are planning to enroll this program, you are not alone. About 800,000 adults worldwide take these tests annually. According to the American Council on Education, about one in seven high school diplomas issued in the United States each year is based on passing the GED Tests.
Featured Local Savings
For any adult who is interested in getting their GED there are many opportunities available. Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, and Tazewell Counties all have locations where classes are being taught and all programs are free. For additional information, please call Southwest Regional Adult Education at 276-889-5424.
GED(R) is a registered trademark of the American Council on Education. Used under license.
Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.