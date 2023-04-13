What exactly is a GED? The GED, General Educational Diploma, is for those without a high school diploma. One must study and take a battery of tests to certify aptitude, knowledge and capability. When passed, this set of tests certify the test taker has met high-school level academic skills.

More than 17 million people have received a GED Credential since the program began in 1943. The program includes four subject area tests: Reasoning in Language Arts, Social Studies, Science, and Mathematics. The credential itself is issued by the state in which the test taker lives. Many government institutions and universities regard the GED as the same as a high school diploma with respect to program eligibility and as a prerequisite for admissions.

