Last Sunday morning I was privileged to speak at the Poplar Creek Church of Christ for their Memorial Day service as they paid tribute to armed services personnel, as well the many preachers who have filled their pulpit.
I was there to not only share Jesus, but to honor the memory of two of their preachers Jim Viers and E.W. Damron. Jim and E.W. worked together as the first Deans at the Church of Christ Youth Camp on Baldwin in 1969. There was only two weeks that summer and they assisted each other.
(My wife Sandy and I lived on the mountain for 31 years, but we didn’t arrive on the scene until 1976.)
This column is about the CCYC Board’s decision to name the Gym after Jim Viers. The sign over the double doors at the gym simply reads:
JIM’S GYM
The following information will be on a plaque with Jim’s picture on the wall just inside the Gym:
Jesus was a carpenter. Jim Viers was a carpenter who built this Gym, the Boy’s Dorm, and the Picnic Shelter behind the Gym.
Preacher Clarence Greenleaf referred to Jim as his Timothy. No preacher ever had a better one, for Jim had ministries at the Mountain View Church of Christ, as well as Poplar creek Church of Christ and Haysi Church of Christ. Jim not only built the church buildings, he also built parsonages wherever he went. Jim preached powerful messages in word and song, as he and wife Jeanetta sang beautiful duets.
As Director of M.E.N. (Mexican Evangelism Now), Jim worked with missionary to Mexico Clinton Looney to help finance and build many Churches of Christ in Mexico, bringing Mexican preachers to America on several occasions.
Jim may have very well pounded a Million nails enroute to influencing a Million lives, either directly or indirectly. God knows.
E. W. Damron , one of their other preachers, was a Master Gardener, squirrel hunter, and fisherman! O, the tales he could tell, and having served in the Navy in WW2, he is also remembered for his service to America.
Upon returning to the states, E.W. became a powerful preacher of the gospel and a Fisher of Men. I do know of two men, who later became deacons, who told me that E. W. won them to the Lord as they fished on a river bank.
E. W. also liked to ride horses while living and preaching at Poplar Creek. David Ratliff told me that one day he saw E. W. grab his horse’s head, while looking it square in the eyes saying:
“I’ve preached and preached to you AND YOU STILL WON’T REPENT!”
E. W. always brought lots of tomatoes when he came to see us on the mountaintop. I recall that he once asked me:
“ Larry, if a Tomato and a Cabbage Head had a race downhill, who do you think would win?”…I answered Cabbage Head, thinking it was bigger and would roll faster once it got going.
“Well, the Cabbage would jump out a Head,’ E. W. laughed, “But the Tomato would KETCH UP!”…
(And I knew I had been had.)…
Until next time…
Larry Frank Fields is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.