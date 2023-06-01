Last Sunday morning I was privileged to speak at the Poplar Creek Church of Christ for their Memorial Day service as they paid tribute to armed services personnel, as well the many preachers who have filled their pulpit.

I was there to not only share Jesus, but to honor the memory of two of their preachers Jim Viers and E.W. Damron. Jim and E.W. worked together as the first Deans at the Church of Christ Youth Camp on Baldwin in 1969. There was only two weeks that summer and they assisted each other.

