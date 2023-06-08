As the school year comes to an end, we at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate our graduating 2023 seniors and wish them all the best as they head out into the world. Some of our seniors may be preparing for college, others preparing for a career, and the rest are still deciding. No matter where you are headed to in life, we want to say congratulations, go forth and do great things. My message to you all is to always remember that the price of success is hard work and dedication. Always apply the best of yourself to whatever task is at hand, and you will go far in life.

As a reminder to our community, students of all ages are being dismissed for summer break, remember to be safe and drive cautiously, as children will be out playing, riding bikes, and enjoying the summer weather. Please use caution and keep children in mind when traveling through our area parks and residential neighborhoods.

Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

