As the school year comes to an end, we at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate our graduating 2023 seniors and wish them all the best as they head out into the world. Some of our seniors may be preparing for college, others preparing for a career, and the rest are still deciding. No matter where you are headed to in life, we want to say congratulations, go forth and do great things. My message to you all is to always remember that the price of success is hard work and dedication. Always apply the best of yourself to whatever task is at hand, and you will go far in life.
As a reminder to our community, students of all ages are being dismissed for summer break, remember to be safe and drive cautiously, as children will be out playing, riding bikes, and enjoying the summer weather. Please use caution and keep children in mind when traveling through our area parks and residential neighborhoods.
We would also like to remind everyone traveling in a vehicle to always wear their seat belt and never drink and drive. Seat belt use is the most effective way to protect people and reduce fatalities in motor vehicle crashes. Do not Drink and Drive! Not only do you risk your life when you drive impaired, you are putting the other drivers you share the road with at risk too.
I hope everyone has a great summer. Congratulations, once again, to our graduates! I wish each of you the best of luck, stay safe out there.
As always, the Sheriff’s Office is open and available 24/7. In the event of an emergency, call 911 to reach our 911 emergency dispatchers. If you just have questions, or want to speak with a deputy, please call 276-935-2313 (direct line to our dispatchers) or 276-935-6036 (front desk).
Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.