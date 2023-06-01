Up early Sunday morning, Ray fixed french toast and sausage on the Blackstone outside, no dishes!!, and we made it to church in time for the end of Sunday school. We enjoyed some great singing and Brother Scotty Coleman brought the message, Pushing the whole way home! He read Job 1:19-21, Isaiah 40:28-31, 2 Corinthians 10:4-5, and Matthew 14:27-31. Don’t give up, keep pushing forward, it’s going to be worth it in the end!
We celebrated all the graduates in our church. College, high school, 8th grade, kindergarten and Pre-K, each one got a congratulation gift.
Wednesday morning up early to work the mobile food truck in Grundy. We served 189 people in about two hours. It started out a little cool but warmed up by the time we got done.
Happy 84th birthday Annette!! I hope you have a great day!!
We went to the cabin Friday to take some furniture and bring back a lift chair for a friend. On the way back we discovered the Big Walker tunnel was shut down due to a crash. We exited off, traveled on 52 and saw some beautiful countryside, and once again got into bumper to bumper traffic. We went into the Kangaroo station next to the interstate to find out what was going on and discovered the crash was still ahead of us. We got back on the interstate and inched along until we passed the crash site, there was the remains of a camper in the median, and finally got to Bluefield. It ended up taking us about eight hours to finally get home! Prayers for everyone involved in the accident!!
Ray went fishing with Amelia Saturday morning in Grundy. I stayed home and got some things caught up. I met them at El Sombrero about 4 p.m. and we treated Amelia to Mexican. She finished and did very well on her SOL’s.
My prayer list is long: Barb, Bobby, Linda, Eddie, Coy (surgery went well), Grover, Linda, Bailey, Henry, Michael (had a stroke), Linton, Thelma, Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, little Zack (doing well but getting his tonsils out, keep praying!), Blaze (still improving, keep praying!), Miss Gertrude, Dave (he lost his precious Penny, keep him in your prayers), Jamia (doing a little better), Howard and Susie (both need much prayer!), Henry and Sherry (has to have surgery), Darlene and Timmy, Jean, Mickey, Johnny, Ralph, Mike, Curtis and Stephanie (car accident), Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Danny and Judy, Blake, Crystal, Miss Jean, Kay and David (holding his own), Paul and Iris, Glen (holding his own), Sandy and June, Vicki, Hearl and Ilene, unspoken, George and Gert, Angel, Gurvis, Brittany and Bennett, and Ray and I… God knows every need…
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935-8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com.
Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them: for the LORD thy God, he it is that doth go with thee; he will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.
Deuteronomy 31:6 KJV
Until next week…
Smile at someone, it might be the nicest thing to happen to them all day!!
Debbie Foster is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.