Hello Readers: Congratulations Shannon!

Up early Sunday morning, Ray fixed french toast and sausage on the Blackstone outside, no dishes!!, and we made it to church in time for the end of Sunday school. We enjoyed some great singing and Brother Scotty Coleman brought the message, Pushing the whole way home! He read Job 1:19-21, Isaiah 40:28-31, 2 Corinthians 10:4-5, and Matthew 14:27-31. Don’t give up, keep pushing forward, it’s going to be worth it in the end!

