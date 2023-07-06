June has been the month, since 1939, that dairy’s history, nutritional value and products have been highlighted.
A quick search for current information about Virginia’s Dairy industry found The Dairy Alliance’s site. Did you know the top three milk producing counties in Virginia are Rockingham, Pittsylvania and Augusta? Or that 90% of all milk produced in 2022 was used and consumed in the form of fluid milk? Ever wonder how many dairy cows are in Virginia producing milk for our enjoyment? The Dairy Alliance reports there are about 70,000 dairy cows that produced an average of 7.9 gallons of milk per day, the total amount produced in 2022 equaled 165 million gallons. Wow!
Dairy products are important to building and maintaining strong bones and provide many nutrients. Over 50% of the calcium and vitamin D most of us receive is provided by the dairy products we consume. And low-fat and fat-free dairy foods have been found to play a role in healthy eating. Yet, ninety percent of us do not consume enough dairy. The daily recommendations vary depending on our age and personal situation and can range from 1.5 to 3 cups each day. To find your recommended serving sizes check out myplate.gov/myplate-plan or thedairyalliance.com.
Consider all your options as you plan adding dairy to your meal plans: yogurt, shredded cheeses, hard cheeses, ricotta cheese, cottage cheese along with ice cream or puddings. If you have run out of ideas for ways to use dairy in your meals check out the recipes at usdairy.com or thedairyalliance.com.
L. Dawn Barnes is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.