June has been the month, since 1939, that dairy’s history, nutritional value and products have been highlighted.

A quick search for current information about Virginia’s Dairy industry found The Dairy Alliance’s site. Did you know the top three milk producing counties in Virginia are Rockingham, Pittsylvania and Augusta? Or that 90% of all milk produced in 2022 was used and consumed in the form of fluid milk? Ever wonder how many dairy cows are in Virginia producing milk for our enjoyment? The Dairy Alliance reports there are about 70,000 dairy cows that produced an average of 7.9 gallons of milk per day, the total amount produced in 2022 equaled 165 million gallons. Wow!

L. Dawn Barnes is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

