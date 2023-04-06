As a parent, I want the best for my kids. I want them to be healthy, safe, and engaged in the things that interest them. My children are interested in lots of things — fishing, hunting, and sports to name a few. This year was my first experience with little league basketball here in Buchanan Co from the standpoint of being a parent. Although there were many highs and exciting times for my children and our family, I’m concerned about some things I witnessed and experienced.

For young children here in Buchanan Co who want to play on a basketball team, they have only one option — the Buchanan Co Little League Basketball Association. As I said, my kids and family experienced many good things during basketball season this year, but also some things that are questionable and leave me wanting another option for my children and other children in this county. Many families and their children here in Buchanan Co. struggle to make ends meet, but that doesn’t mean they want less for their children than those who do not struggle financially.

Featured Local Savings

Recommended for you