As a parent, I want the best for my kids. I want them to be healthy, safe, and engaged in the things that interest them. My children are interested in lots of things — fishing, hunting, and sports to name a few. This year was my first experience with little league basketball here in Buchanan Co from the standpoint of being a parent. Although there were many highs and exciting times for my children and our family, I’m concerned about some things I witnessed and experienced.
For young children here in Buchanan Co who want to play on a basketball team, they have only one option — the Buchanan Co Little League Basketball Association. As I said, my kids and family experienced many good things during basketball season this year, but also some things that are questionable and leave me wanting another option for my children and other children in this county. Many families and their children here in Buchanan Co. struggle to make ends meet, but that doesn’t mean they want less for their children than those who do not struggle financially.
I want the highest safety standards adhered to on all the basketball courts. I want financial accountability and transparency from the league leaders and representatives. I want respectful and honorable coaches. I want to see all kids who want to play basketball playing with little to no cost to their families. In short, I want to see a basketball rec league operating here in Buchanan Co.
I would love to see citizens of Buchanan County come together to make sure a basketball recreational league can operate here. If you feel the same, call your county supervisor at 276-935-6503. Please join the efforts to get a rec league going for the young kids in this county who want to play basketball in a safe environment which is focused on serving and benefiting the children.