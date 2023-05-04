Do you or someone you know need to brush up on basic reading, math, and writing skills?

If so, then Adult Basic Education (ABE) might just be right for you. Adult Basic Education programs provide training for everyone from the elderly to middle-aged and young adults, job seekers, employees, and new immigrants. These programs teach basic skills such as reading, math, high school equivalency preparation, and English as a Second Language (ESL) for people who do not understand English.

