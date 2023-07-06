This year marks 247 years since the United States of America declared itself an independent nation, no longer under the rule of King George III of Great Britain. With the ratification of the Declaration of Independence by the Second Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, the United States began its incredible journey as the greatest nation on Earth.

Just like in years past, this July 4th holiday will be celebrated with parades, barbecues, fireworks, and concerts filled with patriotic songs.

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith represents Virginia’s 9th District.

