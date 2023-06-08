20230112-gru-senior.jpg

Jim Miller

Dear Savvy Senior: Can you recommend some good over-the-counter hearing aids for seniors on a budget? I’m not sure what to get or where to buy them.

Hard of Hearing

Featured Local Savings

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org. Jim Miller is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer and a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.

Recommended for you