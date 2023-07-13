FROM THE DESK OF THE SHERIFF: We at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office receive multiple calls daily on residents who are experiencing problems with bears, and most commonly bears getting into trash or household waste.
Conflict arises when bears venture into residential neighborhoods in search of food, often targeting easily accessible trash cans. To mitigate these encounters and promote coexistence, it is crucial for communities to implement effective strategies to keep bears away from trash. This article explores various methods that individuals can adopt to protect their trash and discourage bears from encroaching on their property.
Secure Trash Containers: The first line of defense against bear intrusion is to use bear-resistant trash containers. These specialized containers are designed with latches, locking mechanisms, or reinforced lids that bears find challenging to manipulate. By using bear-resistant containers, homeowners significantly reduce the chances of bears accessing their trash.
Featured Local Savings
Proper Storage: In addition to using bear-resistant containers, it is essential to store them in a secure location. Bears possess a keen sense of smell, and the scent of food can lure them from a considerable distance. Keep trash cans in a secure shed, garage, or bear-proof enclosure until the morning of garbage collection. Storing trash in a secure location helps eliminate the temptation for bears and reduces the likelihood of an encounter.
Clean Bins Regularly: Even with bear-resistant containers, residual odors can still attract bears. It is important to clean the trash bins regularly to minimize any remaining food odors. Using a mixture of vinegar and water or a mild detergent can help neutralize smells and deter bears from investigating.
Odor Control: Apart from securing trash containers, homeowners should take additional measures to minimize odors that can attract bears. Avoid putting food scraps directly into the trash and consider double-bagging particularly pungent items. Placing ammonia-soaked rags or mothballs near the bins can help deter bears due to their strong odor.
Timely Garbage Disposal: Leaving trash cans out overnight increases the chances of attracting bears. Instead, put trash cans out on the morning of collection day to minimize the window of opportunity for bears to investigate. By reducing the time trash remains accessible, the likelihood of bear encounters decreases.
Encourage Natural Food Sources: Another effective way to deter bears from residential areas is to promote natural food sources in their habitats. Bears often venture into neighborhoods in search of easy meals. By encouraging the planting of bear-resistant trees and shrubs, communities can help maintain natural food sources for bears, reducing their reliance on human-related food.
Living alongside bears requires responsible practices to ensure the safety of both humans and wildlife.
By adopting the methods mentioned above, individuals can actively contribute to reducing bear-human conflicts. Let us work together to foster harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife. If you are experiencing problems with bears or other wildlife and feel you need to speak with a Conservation Officer, or to report a violation against wildlife, you can also contact the Virginia Department of Game and Island Fisheries at 1-800-237-5712.
As always, the Sheriff’s Office is open and available 24/7. In the event of an emergency, call 911 to reach our 911 emergency dispatchers. If you just have questions, or want to speak with a deputy, please call 276-935-2313 (direct line to our dispatchers) or 276-935-6036 (front desk).
Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.