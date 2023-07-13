FROM THE DESK OF THE SHERIFF: We at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office receive multiple calls daily on residents who are experiencing problems with bears, and most commonly bears getting into trash or household waste.

Conflict arises when bears venture into residential neighborhoods in search of food, often targeting easily accessible trash cans. To mitigate these encounters and promote coexistence, it is crucial for communities to implement effective strategies to keep bears away from trash. This article explores various methods that individuals can adopt to protect their trash and discourage bears from encroaching on their property.

Featured Local Savings

Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

Tags

Recommended for you