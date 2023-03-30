As you may already know, black bears are a common sight in Buchanan County. While these animals are fascinating to observe from a distance, they can become dangerous if they become accustomed to human presence or begin to associate humans with food. As a result, it is essential that we all take steps to ensure our safety and the safety of our community.
While black bears are typically not aggressive towards humans, they can become dangerous if they feel threatened or if they are seeking food. In order to minimize the risk of negative encounters, we urge all residents to follow these important safety tips:
Secure your trash: Bears have a strong sense of smell and can be attracted to garbage cans or compost bins. Make sure all trash cans are tightly sealed and secure, and do not put them out until the morning of pickup. Consider using bear-resistant trash cans or dumpsters if available.
Remove potential food sources: Do not leave pet food outside, and avoid feeding birds during bear season (April through November). If you have a garden, consider installing electric fencing or using other deterrents to keep bears away.
Keep your distance: If you see a black bear in your yard or in a nearby area, do not approach it. Keep a safe distance, and make noise to let the bear know you are there. If a bear approaches you, try to make yourself look bigger and make noise to scare it away.
Be aware of your surroundings: When hiking or camping, be alert for signs of bears, such as claw marks on trees or scat on the ground. If you see a bear in the distance, stay calm and slowly back away.
Know what to do in an emergency: In the unlikely event that a bear attacks you or someone else, fight back with everything you have. Use bear spray if you have it, and aim for the eyes and nose. If the bear backs off, try to leave the area quickly and safely.
By following these tips and being aware of your surroundings, you can help minimize the risk of negative encounters with black bears. Remember, bears are a natural part of our environment, and it is up to us to coexist with them safely and responsibly.
If you do encounter a bear in a residential area, please report it to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources. They can provide advice and assistance on how to safely manage the situation.
Let’s work together to ensure the safety of ourselves, our community, and the black bears that call Buchanan County home.
As always, the Sheriff’s Office is open and available 24/7. In the event of an emergency, call 911 to reach our 911 emergency dispatchers. If you just have questions, or want to speak with a deputy, please call 276-935-2313 (direct line to our dispatchers) or 276-935-6036 (front desk).
Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan writes a guest column for the Virginia Mountaineer.