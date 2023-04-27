Early detection of oral cancer greatly increases long-term survival and emphasizes the significance of routine oral cancer screening. Every dental appointment is an opportunity to be screened! According to the American Cancer Society, head and neck cancer is the sixth most common cancer worldwide.

Risk factors for oral cancer include: tobacco and alcohol use, human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, excess body weight, being over the age of 55, prolonged exposure to Ultraviolent (UV) light, poor nutrition, and overall poor oral hygiene.

