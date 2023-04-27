Early detection of oral cancer greatly increases long-term survival and emphasizes the significance of routine oral cancer screening. Every dental appointment is an opportunity to be screened! According to the American Cancer Society, head and neck cancer is the sixth most common cancer worldwide.
Risk factors for oral cancer include: tobacco and alcohol use, human papillomavirus (HPV) infection, excess body weight, being over the age of 55, prolonged exposure to Ultraviolent (UV) light, poor nutrition, and overall poor oral hygiene.
Possible symptoms of head and neck cancer include: lumps, bumps, ulcers, or infections that do not go away for more than two weeks, a lip or mouth sore that does not go away, jaw pain or swelling, continuous sore throat, problems swallowing or eating, and bleeding sores.
Featured Local Savings
There are various treatments available for head and neck cancers, decided by a multi-disciplinary cancer treatment team. This could include surgery to remove a tumor or tissue, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, immunotherapy, or a combination of these.
Take a stand against oral cancer! Talk to your doctor if you have any concerning signs or symptoms and visit your dentist frequently to have your mouth checked. More information can be found online at www.dentistry.uic.edu.
MS Associate Extension Agent Laura Reasor is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer. Reach her at lreasor@vt.edu or by phone at 540-980-7761.