Dear Cousin: Well now that all most all the spring calves are born, the first cutting of hay is in the barn, and our daughters wedding is now passed, I thought I’d drop you a line.

Is there anything as beautiful as a June bride? The dress, the roses, the cake and food and old friends and men dressed in nice shirts and bow ties. There’s nothing like a sweet simple wedding. I don’t think folks should bankrupt themselves, or their parents, to put on a big show. My oldest sister’s wedding, the first wedding I ever remember going to, a long time ago, was simple yet beautiful. The old church where she was married was filled with tons of stain glass. There did not need to be a ton of decorations, the quiet beauty of that church was the best backdrop ever for pictures.

RJ Kennedy is a guest columnist for the Lebanon News.

