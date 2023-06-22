Dear Cousin: Well now that all most all the spring calves are born, the first cutting of hay is in the barn, and our daughters wedding is now passed, I thought I’d drop you a line.
Is there anything as beautiful as a June bride? The dress, the roses, the cake and food and old friends and men dressed in nice shirts and bow ties. There’s nothing like a sweet simple wedding. I don’t think folks should bankrupt themselves, or their parents, to put on a big show. My oldest sister’s wedding, the first wedding I ever remember going to, a long time ago, was simple yet beautiful. The old church where she was married was filled with tons of stain glass. There did not need to be a ton of decorations, the quiet beauty of that church was the best backdrop ever for pictures.
In our day, cuz, most wedding were followed by cake, nuts, mints and punch and that was all. These days you have to have a full meal, (which is nice), and the one we had the other day was nice, just enough, a good cool meal for a warm summer day. And what a perfect summer day it was! Not too hot, not too humid, just cool breezes and sunshine; you could not have asked for a better day.
They were married at the old “Tank Hollow Falls” or “The Barrens” down below the Cleveland Baptist Church. And I tell you cuz you couldn’t ask for a prettier place for a wedding. The deep shade and long walk up to the falls feels just like the aisle of a church.
We gathered roses from the pink rambling rose at the farmhouse. My mother dug that rose start out of the creek bank by her house when she was in her eighties. That rose at one time (back in the 70’s) used to be in the back yard by a cliff. It later climbed to the top if yellow cherry tree daddy had planted in the front yard. I do believe daddy’s mother (Winnie Combs Grizzle) had planted that rose back in the 1920’s when she lived there as a young bride. Therefore, the rose petals the bride walked over are the descendent of a rose probably over one hundred years old. And these simple things cuz, are what (to me) make a wedding special. Not renting fancy limos to drive away in, although that‘s nice. It should not be about going in debt for thousands of dollars, and paying payments for years to out do every other bride you know.
A quiet wedding with friends and family, good food and pretty music is nice and way less stressful.
Jesus’s first miracle (ever recorded) was at a wedding. His mother wanted to make sure the guestwere well provided for and that the parent of the groom would not be embarrassed by not having enough to drink. Therefore, she told the servants “What ever he tells you to do, do it.” And Jesus took care of the problem. But first, the servants had to do their part in filling up the jugs with water. As we should all do our part in this old world.
It is interesting that Jesus starts his ministry celebrating a couple getting married, pledging to spend the rest of their lives together. Like in the beginning with Adam and Eve, new life should start with a wedding, folks joined together by God and little children should follow.
And yet there will always be heartaches cuz; there will always be ‘Cain’s” as long as the devil’s about putting wicked ideals in kids and adults brains. That old devil wanted the world to himself, and he still does. He wanted them to eat the forbidden fruit so they would die and died they did. And so he tempted Eve to eat of the fruit. They died spiritually that day and physically years later.
We can only pray our young people seek God’s protection for their families, especially” blended” families. Those brought together from two different homes. It’s like putting chicken from two different hen houses together. There will always be a pecking order in this old world… Cuz you just got to make sure all the chickens are treated the same way and no favors given.
Well until next week. Keep your tires on the road and your chickens up and safe at night!
RJ Kennedy is a guest columnist for the Lebanon News.
