Taking the GED is an important step in furthering your educational, academic, and personal goals. You may have spent hours preparing for the tests, and now you might be wondering: should you take the GED online or in person? And can you even take the test online at home?
With modern technology, it’s easy to prepare for and take the GED online or in person. There are four portions of the exam, and it is not typically advised to take them all in one day. Fortunately, both the online and in-person options make it easy to schedule the test over a few weeks or months. Here is what you should know about each testing option. Like the in-person exam, the online exam is proctored, meaning an instructor supervises you while you take the test to ensure that all the exam rules are followed. You’ll also need to provide a government-issued photo ID to verify your name, birthday, residence, and signature. Then, once you’re done, you’ll be able to see the final exam scores on GED.com.
If you decide to take the GED in person, you can search online to find an official testing center near you. Most in-person exams are offered on weekdays, with the exclusion of holidays. Because seating can be limited, you’ll need to check test availability before signing up. The testing center will provide you with all the materials you need for the exam (such as pencils, paper, and formula charts) and will not allow you to use your own. You will be required to place personal items like purses and backpacks in a secure locker before entering the testing center.
Featured Local Savings
Though there seems to be conflicting information circulating around the internet, it is important to know that you can take the GED test online at home. However, wherever you take the test, it must be given by an official GED testing service and supervised by an online proctor to be considered valid and you must cover your own cost. It is also a requirement that you ensure the location where you will be testing will have a secure and steady internet connection. Otherwise, it might be a good idea to seek out alternative locations that have reliable internet or just schedule your test at an approved testing facility.
Now that you are aware of the options available for GED testing, perhaps you have other questions about taking GED classes or about local testing locations. If so, you can give the Southwest Regional Adult Education (SRAE) office a call at 276-889-5424 for additional information. All classes with SRAE are free as well as all GED testing. They can also provide you with the flexibility and support you need to accomplish your goals.
GED is a registered trademark of the American Council on Education. Used under license.
Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.