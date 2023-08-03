Taking the GED is an important step in furthering your educational, academic, and personal goals. You may have spent hours preparing for the tests, and now you might be wondering: should you take the GED online or in person? And can you even take the test online at home?

With modern technology, it’s easy to prepare for and take the GED online or in person. There are four portions of the exam, and it is not typically advised to take them all in one day. Fortunately, both the online and in-person options make it easy to schedule the test over a few weeks or months. Here is what you should know about each testing option. Like the in-person exam, the online exam is proctored, meaning an instructor supervises you while you take the test to ensure that all the exam rules are followed. You’ll also need to provide a government-issued photo ID to verify your name, birthday, residence, and signature. Then, once you’re done, you’ll be able to see the final exam scores on GED.com.

Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

