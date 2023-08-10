Hello Readers!!
We had a long day yesterday in the heat, we drove a few miles past Independence stopping at the bigger yard sales before turning around and heading toward Wyethville to eat lunch.
I visited some antique stores and Ray went to a used book store before heading to Walmart for a few things. We were under a severe thunderstorm warning again and the power ended up going out at Walmart for a little while. We started toward the cabin in the pouring rain, thunder and lightning, it was scary bad for a while.
We got up Sunday morning and got the cabin ready for us to leave. We stopped in Abingdon and ate lunch at Cracker Barrel, my favorite restaurant.
I checked on Facebook and Brother Gene Miller brought the message this morning at church. I’ll watch it later when I’m not driving.
I spent Monday and Tuesday washing clothes and cleaning house. It piles up fast! Ray and I ate dinner at Bellacinos and saw several friends from church, we got to catch up with them.
Prayers and condolences to the family of Tim Brown. To lose someone that unexpected and sudden is devastating for everyone.
Wednesday afternoon I went to New Hope Church to make soup. We made 156 cups of chili beans and it was delicious!
Friday morning we got up and headed to the cabin again to work on the hot water heater.
Thanks to help from family (you know who you are!!) by 10 p.m. that night we were back in business with water and hot water!
Saturday morning everyone up early, Ray fixed his usual big breakfast for everybody, and we went to Wyethville. All the others stayed behind to explore and ride 4 wheelers.
My prayer list is long, Barbara, Maranda, Evelyn, Randy (has cancer), Christine, Darlene, Ginger, Gary, Becky, Leonard, Timothy, Bobby, Michelle, Linda, Eddie, Linda, Bailey, Henry, Dean, Tonya, Michael, Linton, Thelma (needs much prayer!), Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, Miss Gertrude, Dave (he lost his precious Penny, keep him in your prayers), Jamia, Howard and Susie (he had surgery, keep praying!), Jean, Mickey, Leon, Johnny, Ralph, Mike, Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Tim, Barbara, Randy, Crystal (having surgery on her other hand), Phyllis and Mike, Danny and Judy, Blake, Jenny, Kester and Rita (improving every day!),
Miss Jean (improving), Kay and David, Glen (holding his own), Sandy and June, Vicki, Brittany and Bennett, Willard and Lelia, Hazel, William, Gert and George, Harold, Carter, Amy, Nellie, Timothy, David and Ray and I… God knows every need…
Prayer warriors, I have a burden on my heart, please help me pray for the right outcome.
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935- 8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com.
Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.
Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour:
1 Peter 5:7-8 KJV
Until next week…
Pray without ceasing!!