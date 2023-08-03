Hello Readers: Happy Sunday morning to everyone from our cabin in the woods!
First thing I want to wish Charles Osborne a very happy 92nd birthday!! From the pics on Facebook it looked like you had a good time!!
Also happy birthday to our daughter of our heart Snoda Compton! We love you girl!!
We drove a couple of country roads as we came home from Marion last night. Beautiful farmland.
We slept in this morning listening to the rain on the tin roof. Time seems to slow down here. I had messaged Brother Eddie we would be out of town, Brother Kenny Coleman brought the message and I will watch it on Facebook when I get a signal, no internet or wifi in the woods.
We got up early Tuesday morning and headed home with our little dogs. They behaved themselves pretty good the entire trip. We were home by 11 and I started in on laundry. There was quite a bit to do.
Wednesday morning up early to work the mobile food truck, Feeding Southwest Virginia, a non profit provider. We served 160 people in about two hours. It was very hot and humid!
I saw on Facebook the Mercer Mall Chick-fil-A was going to be at the Oakwood Dollar General today so when we got done I headed that way. I pulled in at the wrong Dollar General and was going to the other one when someone told me they had run out of food anyway, maybe their next trip.
Today is one year that Daddy has been gone. I can remember his last day like it was last week. But I can remember the surprise in his eyes and the big smile on his face as he took his last breath. I was alone in the room with him and I said out loud, He sees Mommy!
Friday morning up early headed back to the cabin. Have you heard of Take a Break from the Interstate? Starting in Wytheville, on South 21, there is 100 miles of yard sales. People set up beside the road, in yards and driveways, parking lots and fields. They open their barns, sheds and homes to look through.
We got to Wytheville about 11 and started pulling over at the bigger sales. It was so hot and humid it was miserable! We came on to the cabin and unloaded then started out again. We stopped and ate dinner and heard on the radio we were under a severe thunderstorm warning with high winds and hail. We started back toward the cabin in the pouring rain and found everyone lowering their tents and covering their tables.
We started out early Saturday morning to blue skies and temps in the 60’s. We drove to Wytheville for breakfast and saw most of the yard sales open already but a few with mangled tents and ruined items. We had a big storm roll through last night, wind and rain but no hail.
We’ve done about twenty miles of the yard sale and it just keeps going!! Have you heard the expression Shop ‘til You Drop?? I’ve not dropped but I’m drooping!
Praise report!! Little Zach is doing very well, thank the Lord!
My prayer list is long, Barbara, Maranda, Evelyn, Randy (has cancer), Christine, Darlene, Ginger, Gary, Becky, Leonard, Timothy, Bobby, Michelle, Linda, Eddie, Linda, Bailey, Henry, Dean, Tonya, Michael, Linton, Thelma (needs much prayer!), Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, Miss Gertrude, Dave (he lost his precious Penny, keep him in your prayers), Jamia, Howard and Susie (he had surgery, keep praying!), Jean, Mickey, Leon, Johnny, Ralph, Mike, Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Phyllis and Mike, Danny and Judy, Blake, Jenny, Kester and Rita (improving every day!), Miss Jean (improving), Kay and David, Glen (holding his own), Sandy and June, Vicki, Brittany and Bennett, Willard and Lelia, Hazel, William, Gert (had surgery, pray very hard!), Harold, Carter, Amy, Nellie, Timothy, David and Ray and I… God knows every need…
Prayer warriors, I have a burden on my heart, please help me pray for the right outcome.
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935-8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com.
Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.
1 Peter 5:7 KJV
Until next week…
Pray about everything, big and small…