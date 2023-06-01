According to global statistics, there are over 770 million adults in the world today who cannot read. There are also many others who do not have the adequate skills and knowledge needed to navigate through the ever-increasing demands of technology. One may wonder, how is this possible in this day and time? While participation in adult education is improving in some places, access to learning opportunities remains quite unequal, and millions continue to be left out.
Today, more than ever, it is so important to ensure access to quality education and learning opportunities throughout life for everyone, everywhere. The speed at which the world is constantly changing calls for opportunities to learn throughout life for individual achievement and financial prosperity. Education should not be limited to just a single period of one’s lifetime. Everyone is entitled to have learning opportunities throughout their lives both for employment and personal growth.
The main challenge for adult learning and education across the globe is to reach those who need it most. Research has shown that while there is progress, notably in the participation of women, those who need adult education the most are groups such as Indigenous learners, rural populations, migrants, older citizens, people with disabilities or prisoners are deprived of access to learning opportunities in countries around the world.
Featured Local Savings
There are many examples of countries who are responding aggressively to the crisis to ensure the continuation of adult learning by adopting new policies and regulations to support this process or by adjusting existing quality standards. The United States has made a strong commitment to the area of adult education and continues to make strides each year to promote lifelong learning and provide resources to be successful in one’s educational journey.
States and localities have many programs in place to help anyone who is interested in pursuing further education. Whether it is Adult Basic Education, GED Education, Workforce Skills, or an entirely new career pathway, there is a program out there for people who are genuinely interested in making a change in their education level or their career. Southwest Regional Adult Education is a great resource for all the information needed to get started in the field of adult education. Give them a call at 276-889-5454 or 1-866-581-3394 to get started!
Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.