According to global statistics, there are over 770 million adults in the world today who cannot read. There are also many others who do not have the adequate skills and knowledge needed to navigate through the ever-increasing demands of technology. One may wonder, how is this possible in this day and time? While participation in adult education is improving in some places, access to learning opportunities remains quite unequal, and millions continue to be left out.

Today, more than ever, it is so important to ensure access to quality education and learning opportunities throughout life for everyone, everywhere. The speed at which the world is constantly changing calls for opportunities to learn throughout life for individual achievement and financial prosperity. Education should not be limited to just a single period of one’s lifetime. Everyone is entitled to have learning opportunities throughout their lives both for employment and personal growth.

