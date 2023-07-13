For an adult, taking a course or extra training can be the gateway to a new career, or a step toward that promotion you’ve been wanting. Whatever field you’re in, learning new skills is key to branching out and moving forwards. The prospect of advancing your career is exciting, but the journey can be tiresome. The truth is, studying takes time, money and energy — it also takes a certain level of commitment.
Adult learners face a unique set of challenges. If you fall into this category, it’s important to find the right learning solution; one that addresses these issues and makes it possible to tackle them. Some of the main challenges facing adults when taking classes or additional training are lack of time, financial barriers and having the right mindset.
Balancing time with work and family commitments can be quite a juggling act on its own. Add a class into the mix and you have really got your hands full. If your schedule is already packed, the idea of studying can seem impossible — and even if you do find a way to squeeze it in, there is the question of whether you will have any energy left to give. Many employers offer financial support for job-related education but very few employees use it, citing a lack of time as the reason.
Money is also a huge factor when it comes to adult learning. With bills to pay and mouths to feed, spending funds on a class might seem like an unnecessary expense. While studying could possibly hold the key to career promotion, coming up with the money in the first place is not always easy. Applying for financial aid can have its own fair share of difficulties as well.
Another issue adults face when going back to school is having the correct mindset. Time and money aside, one of the biggest barriers for adult learners is self-doubt. As adults, we often feel like we should have it all figured out, and going back to school can feel overwhelming. The truth is, change can be scary, and by embarking on something new, you may have to step out of your comfort zone.
Although these can be difficult obstacles to overcome, there are programs out there that can help you be successful in making the transition to becoming an adult learner quite a bit easier. Southwest Region Adult Education (SRAE) offers a variety of classes and courses for adults that are all free of charge. Class times are convenient with some locations offering day and night classes, and there are also online course options available. The instructors and staff are incredibly supportive and will help you get into the right mindset to help you accomplish your goals. To get started on your educational journey, please call SRAE at 276-889-5424.
Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.