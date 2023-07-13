For an adult, taking a course or extra training can be the gateway to a new career, or a step toward that promotion you’ve been wanting. Whatever field you’re in, learning new skills is key to branching out and moving forwards. The prospect of advancing your career is exciting, but the journey can be tiresome. The truth is, studying takes time, money and energy — it also takes a certain level of commitment.

Adult learners face a unique set of challenges. If you fall into this category, it’s important to find the right learning solution; one that addresses these issues and makes it possible to tackle them. Some of the main challenges facing adults when taking classes or additional training are lack of time, financial barriers and having the right mindset.

Featured Local Savings

Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

Recommended for you