The need for Adult Education continues to grow in importance, and Southwest Regional Adult Education (SRAE) recognizes this and works tirelessly to find and provide opportunities for our localities.

One such opportunity took place at the end of May with an Intermediate Work Zone Flagger Certification Class taught by Instructor Mike Lafon through a partnership with Southwest Virginia Community College.

Featured Local Savings

Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

Tags

Recommended for you