The need for Adult Education continues to grow in importance, and Southwest Regional Adult Education (SRAE) recognizes this and works tirelessly to find and provide opportunities for our localities.
One such opportunity took place at the end of May with an Intermediate Work Zone Flagger Certification Class taught by Instructor Mike Lafon through a partnership with Southwest Virginia Community College.
The class was located at the Lebanon Corrections Facility Probation Office over a two-day period with eight hours of instruction each day. There were nine students in the class, and each one successfully completed the training and passed the course exam for certification.
Being a flagger is one of the most important jobs in a roadwork zone, and it can also be one of the most dangerous if one does not follow the appropriate training and procedures for the job. This is why one should be fully committed to the training and to the job once hired for a position.
Along with the training required to be a certified Work Zone Flagger, there are certain qualifications one must meet before the training can begin. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), to be qualified to become a flagger one must:
• Have a sense of responsibility for the safety of the public and the other workers.
• Receive adequate training in safe and temporary traffic control practices.
• Be in good physical condition including sight, mobility, and hearing.
• Be mentally alert and have the ability to react in an emergency.
• Maintain a courteous but firm manner.
• Be able to communicate in English specific instructions clearly, firmly, and courteously.
• Be at least 18 years old.
The main job for a flagger is the stopping, slowing, and releasing of traffic. However, flaggers must also place road signs where they are needed to warn drivers about construction.
Advanced warning signs are a must, along with wearing the highly visible safety apparel required by VDOT and using the main source of equipment which is the stop and slow paddle. All the responsibilities for the job are laid out in the training course, and once one obtains a Work Zone Flagger Certificate, the process of applying for jobs can begin.
Starting out, flaggers can make between $15 to $17 per hour, and sometimes higher depending on the location and the amount of experience.
The Work Zone Flagger course is an excellent way to obtain a job certification in a short amount of time for a well-paying position that comes with opportunities for advancement. Additional locations and times may be added in the upcoming months as interest in this course increases. If you want to know more about becoming a Work Zone Flagger and about upcoming classes, please call SRAE at 276-889-5424.
Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.