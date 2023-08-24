Having a good education is an aspect of life which cannot be replaced, and our lives can be considered a time of constant learning. Education plays such a huge part in personal development, and it is also one of the best ways to escape poverty and to have a more fulfilling life. Making the decision to take an adult education class is a wonderful way to improve oneself. It is also a decision to take an active role in accomplishing the goals you have set.

In all honesty, we know that education begins from the instant we come into the world, and it continues for the duration of our lifetime. We learn many life skills from those in our home in our formative years, and then we start school in order to learn other necessary skills such as reading, writing, and computation. Many people go on to obtain a high school diploma, but others may have dropped out at some point due to life circumstances. Whether someone has dropped out of school, needs a refresher on certain skills, or wants to acquire new career skills, adult education classes offer excellent options for all who are interested.

Beverly Prater Ashby is a guest columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.

