I want to take a chance to reflect on what I have been working on thus far and what we have accomplished in the House of Representatives.
I started this year securing significant changes to the House rules.
I want to take a chance to reflect on what I have been working on thus far and what we have accomplished in the House of Representatives.
I started this year securing significant changes to the House rules.
The Holman rule was reinstituted. It can be used to help control federal spending. I also fought to tighten the House’s interpretation of germaneness, hopefully leading to smaller bills.
The House also instituted my single purpose rule, which has never existed before in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Committee Work: Since January, the Energy and Commerce (E&C) Committee, on which I sit, has wasted to no time delving into the most pressing issues facing our nation. In these first three months, we’ve held over 20 hearings, including four Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee hearings which I have chaired.
The Committee has held roundtables, hearings, and I chaired a bipartisan joint field hearing in McAllen, Texas, to examine our country’s fentanyl crisis and issues related to unaccompanied minors.
I introduced legislation to permanently schedule fentanyl analogues, which have been scheduled on a temporary basis. The HALT Fentanyl Act passed the full Committee on March 24 and now heads to the House floor for a vote.
The Committee spent considerable time examining the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. For almost three years, questions on how the pandemic started have been unanswered. The E&C Committee has brought in the heads of the National Institute of Health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection, as well as a Government Accountability Office official and multiple academic experts.
I want to bring in Dr. Fauci, but the timing has to be worked out through the byzantine labyrinth of competition between various committees.
U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith represents Virginia’s 9th District.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.