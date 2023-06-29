Hello Readers: This was my first Father’s Day without my Dad. I dreamed about him and Mommy last night, we were talking and laughing when I woke up. I feel kind of lost and out of sorts this morning.
Ray fixed his usual big breakfast for us, I tried to help but was more in the way. We didn’t go to church but it’s on Facebook so I’ll watch it later, Brother Kenny Coleman brought the message.
Praise report!! Little Zach is doing well and back to school this week! Thank you God!!
Monday morning up very early and headed to Abingdon for a meeting at Feeding Southwest Virginia, a non profit provider. I was hoping to go to the Humane Society’s beginning crochet class this evening and help but I was exhausted and didn’t even try to get back out. I learned to crochet when I was a little girl in Ohio, a sweet elderly neighbor lady named Opal taught me. Oh what sweet memories of her patiently trying to get me to hold the hook correctly! I grabbed it in my fist, used my index finger to guide the hook and took off! To this day that’s how I hold it.
Tuesday morning up early to go to Abingdon for an eye doctor appointment. We shopped a little afterwards, stopped and got dinner at KFC in Lebanon then headed home, we were both tired.
I got out Saturday morning and went to the store. I was out of milk and bread and that’s getting serious. The sun is peeking out a little, I wish the rain would let up some, everything outside is soggy!
I contributed to two blessing boxes and got home in time to enjoy the sunshine and weed my garden. I did stop and see Amelia, Asher and Bennett. Asher is climbing and Bennett will be crawling soon. Babies are so fun! Amelia is wonderful in everything she does, love her so much…
Prayers and condolences to Rad Rice’s family. Ray and he were good friends and he thought a lot of him. I think we were distant cousins on the Stiltner side.
Prayers and condolences to the family of Jimmy Childress. We go to church with him and his family. He had been sick for so long.
Prayers for the McCoy family as they deal with their tremendous loss. I’ve watched this man pray and beg God to save his son from cancer. I don’t personally know them but my Mother’s heart aches for them.
My prayer list is long: Barb, Bobby, Linda, Eddie, Grover (CHF), Linda, Bailey, Henry, Michael (had a stroke), Linton, Thelma (needs much prayer!), Wes and Tammy, Ivan, Alma, Miss Gertrude, Dave (he lost his precious Penny, keep him in your prayers), Jamia, Howard and Susie (pray hard!), Henry and Sherry (has to have surgery), Darlene and Timmy, Jean, Mickey, Johnny, Ralph, Mike, Joyce, Charles and Von, Jack and Annette, Danny and Judy, Blake, Crystal (carpal tunnel), Dustin, Jenny, Kester and Rita, Miss Jean, Kay and David (he had a little setback, pray very hard for both of them!),Glen (holding his own), Sandy and June, Vicki, Angel, Keshia (shingles), Brittany and Bennett, Hazel, William, Timothy, David and Ray and I… God knows every need…
Reminder, the mobile food truck, Feeding Southwest Virginia, will be at the Grundy Community Center Wednesday June 28th. The truck arrives about 9:00 and giveaway starts about 10:00. This is a drive thru event, stay in your car, we will come to you.
If any of my Rocklick neighbors have anything they want me to share please call me at 935-8296 or email me at dfoster_59@yahoo.com.
Until next week…
Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy.
Matthew 5:7 KJV
Sin may be hidden from others, but never from God.
Debbie Foster is a guest Columnist for the Virginia Mountaineer.